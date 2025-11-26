Major headliner announced for Immersed Festival in Cardiff

Immersed Festival returns for 2026 promising an action packed fusion of music, film, art, fashion, and theatre for a month-long celebration of creativity and imagination.

Taking place on Saturday, 7th March 2026, Immersed 26 will showcase a diverse range of talent and creative expression at Tramshed, Cardiff.

Headlining this year’s festival are acclaimed eclectic six-piece and Drowned In Sound ‘Must-See Live Act’ CVC, making their Immersed debut after a string of sold-out shows. CVC will be joined by indie favourites The Pill and Welsh Music Triskel Prize winners Source, together creating a night of sonic highlights.

Expect electrifying sound, magnetic stage presence, and brand-new material set to ignite the crowd. The festival recently cemented its status as an innovative, industry-leading initiative by winning the prestigious Teaching Innovation category at the University Alliance Awards, recognising its outstanding contribution to higher education.

Curated by The University of South Wales creative industries students and supported by Creative Wales, the festival raises awareness for Music Declares

Emergency, the industry’s climate change awareness charity. Under the theme of ‘Believe in Magic’, the festival is a month-long celebration of wonder, imagination, and creative possibility. We invite participants to challenge logic, inspire curiosity, and harness creativity as a powerful force for hope and positive change in the world.

Over thirty artists and bands will perform across four themed stages – including the main Believe in Magic stage and the community-focused Togetherland stage, which will feature homegrown talent from Cardiff’s Sound Progression and international acts courtesy of BBC Horizons.

In addition to the main festival event at Tramshed, Immersed 26 will feature a month-long celebration of creativity, showcasing art installations, film screenings, fringe gigs, and the Immersed TV broadcast in April. To further support the Welsh live event sector and nurture the next generation of talent, the festival kicks off with a major industry event.

Creative Industries Careers & Networking Fair: Thursday, 5th March 2026

Hosted by UK Music, the voice of the UK’s music industry, and supported by Creative Wales, the Careers Fair returns to the USW Atrium Campus. Designed to connect forward-thinking organisations with future talent, the event brings together over 50 exhibitors offering opportunities in employment, education, and volunteering. Attendees can experience a full day of inspiration and discovery with interactive workshops and roundtable sessions led by industry professionals.

Festival Details:

● Music Festival: Saturday, 7th March 2026, Tramshed, Cardiff (Doors 3pm / 14+ event).

● Theme: Believe in Magic (Imagination and creative possibility as a force for positive change).

Huw Stephens, BBC Radio DJ and recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of South Wales said: “Immersed has become a welcome addition to the live music scene in Wales. Its focus on talent, creativity and production is invaluable, and its work with students in nurturing their community is highly successful. The event itself is professionally delivered, with a special experience for those involved.”

Lewis Jamieson, Director of Music Declares Emergency said: “Since our first collaboration in 2022, Music Declares Emergency has been proud to be a partner of Immersed. We have seen the event grow every year, highlighting the immense creativity of the USW students and the cultural power of Wales as an agent for positive change. This year’s theme, ‘Believe in Magic’, encapsulates that positivity and sense of belief in the creative arts as a force for good. We look forward to being in Cardiff in March for the biggest Immersed yet.

Adam Williams, Dean of Faculty of Business and Creative Industries University of South Wales said “Immersed showcases the creativity, collaboration and industry engagement that define USW. Each year, our students and staff deliver a world-class festival shaped by imagination and shared purpose. With the team recently recognised with a Teaching Innovation Award for our practice-led approach, ‘Believe in Magic’ reflects the impact of learning rooted in real experience and creative ambition.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Immersed Festival website immersedfestival.co.uk/ and See Tickets.