Major new production of The Mabinogion is to be staged in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A mythical adventure through the Otherworld is promised as a major new production of The Mabinogion comes to the stage in Wales.

Audiences are invited to journey through the magical stories of the Mabinogi with live music, puppetry and illusion in a new action-packed stage production.

Encountering witches, giants and kings, the production from Taking Flight Theatre Company is inspired by the much-loved illustrated collection of stories edited by Matt Brown and Eloise Williams.

11 years old and tired of adults making decisions on her behalf, Seren is angry. Suddenly thunder strikes, witches appear, and her Mum is nowhere to be seen. Join Seren on her quest through the myths of the Mab to save her Mum from the Claw.

A story told through BSL, English and Welsh. The Mab is an exciting new production for the whole family to enjoy.

Every performance has integrated creative access, including integrated BSL, Audio Description and Creative Captioning.

The Mab is a Taking Flight Theatre, Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre and a Theatrau Sir Gâr Production.

The production is funded by Arts Council Wales Major Productions Fund and Colwinston Charitable Trust.

The Mab will be staged at The Riverfront Theatre, Newport and Ffwrnes Theatre, Llanelli in February 2027. To book tickets and find out more click HERE

The new stage production is based on the book The MAB – a modern take on the Mabinogion with stories of enchanting prose, and with endorsement and a foreword by Michael Sheen.

Edited by authors Matt Brown and Eloise Williams, The MAB retells the eleven stories of the ancient Welsh myth cycle The Mabinogion, with the help of other top Welsh children’s authors, including Wales Children’s Laureate Nicola Davies and National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa.

Aimed at 9-12 year olds, The MAB also features drawings by Max Low, translations by Bethan Gwanas, and an introduction from Michael Sheen.

The Mabinogion itself dates back more than 600 years, telling the tale of legendary figures such as Rhiannon, Brân, Pŵll and Blodeuwedd. Despite their antiquity the stories have remained central to Welsh literature, refusing to lie down and die, making this latest revival just one more happy ending in their long story.

First published in in hardback in 2020 The MAB features authors Sophie Anderson, P.G. Bell, Zillah Bethell, Matt Brown, Darren Chetty, Nicola Davies, Claire Fayers, Hanan Issa, Rhian Tracey, Alex Wharton and Eloise Williams, all translated into Welsh by Bethan Gwanas.

The MAB is available to buy via https://fireflypress.co.uk/books/the-mab/

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