Major plans for Porthcawl seafront are unveiled

Nation.Cymru staff

Padel courts, crazy golf, surf lessons and street food could all be on Porthcawl’s seafront from as early as next summer as local businesses are invited to register their interest in running pop-ups and temporary leisure at Coney Beach.

The aim is to keep the seafront open, bustling and welcoming while longer-term plans for the waterfront’s regeneration progress. The temporary uses could also give local businesses an opportunity to establish themselves, with the potential for some to move into permanent spaces as the wider development takes shape.

Bridgend County Borough Council is looking at opportunities to introduce a mix of interim leisure facilities and family attractions, including children’s play areas, with the potential for the offering to change from season to season, giving people a reason to keep returning.

The site is expected to be cleared by the end of March, paving the way for the first new uses to open, subject to the relevant planning requirements. The leisure strategy submitted with the planning application, which sets out the long-term plan for each use, will soon be available to view at www.porthcawlwaterfront.co.uk/

The council is inviting businesses that could help bring these ideas to life to register their interest, including mobile food and drink businesses, sports and leisure providers, and those interested in operating from mobile units or containers.

No operators have yet been selected, with the final mix of uses to depend on the level of interest, how the proposals develop and any relevant planning requirements.

Preparatory work is currently underway at the site under existing permissions and consents. This work is separate from the planning decision on the wider Porthcawl Waterfront masterplan, which remains under consideration.

Councillor Colin Davies, Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, said: “Porthcawl is proud of its seafront, and our recent announcement about keeping the Buccaneer was part of protecting that. The next step is making sure the seafront stays open and busy for the people who live here and the visitors who keep coming back, while plans for the wider waterfront progress.

“We’re keen to hear from local businesses that could help bring forward a mix of leisure, food and drink and family activities at Coney Beach. This means the seafront keeps serving people throughout the works. It lets us keep the offer fresh and gives the businesses that do well a route to a permanent place in the finished waterfront.

“Giving local businesses the opportunity to get involved will be an important part of developing a temporary offer that works for Porthcawl and its visitors.”

The announcement follows recent news that The Buccaneer, a historic 1930s seafront building that has served as a café, ice cream parlour and much-loved local bar, has been saved from demolition by the council and the Welsh Government.

Plans are now moving forward to restore its original architectural features and bring it back into public use, with potential future uses including a restaurant or café, shops and kiosks.

Businesses interested in being involved can find out more and register their interest by contacting [email protected]. A formal expression of interest exercise is being prepared, and more information will be available soon.

Further information about the wider waterfront proposals is available at www.porthcawlwaterfront.co.uk

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