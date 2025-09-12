Major plans revealed for the future of St David’s Hall

The future of St David’s Hall has been secured after it was revealed that Academy Music Group Limited (AMG) has entered into an agreement with Cardiff Council to take over the running of and re-open the iconic concert hall.

The agreement will safeguard the future of the venue, preserving the National Concert Hall of Wales as a centrepiece of Cardiff’s cultural fabric and securing its legacy as a world-class music venue. Once reopened, St David’s Hall will host an eclectic programme of events, developing and supporting the venue’s renowned classical programme and community focus alongside contemporary shows.

“Cardiff is a vibrant city with a thriving music and arts scene, and we’re delighted to be returning one of its most integral venues to the forefront of its cultural community”, said Liam Boylan, CEO, Academy Music Group.

“Academy Music Group has a long history of investing in culturally important buildings and ensuring that they remain open and flourish for future generations to enjoy. St David’s Hall sets a benchmark standard for concert halls globally, and we’re thrilled to be able to ensure it continues to deliver outstanding entertainment for many years to come.”

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said “This is the start of a new and exciting chapter in the history of one of Wales’s most important music venues. The significant investment AMG is making will ensure the fabric of the building is protected and maintained for years to come.

“As well as bringing some of the most exciting acts in contemporary live music to Cardiff, the deal with AMG will protect the Hall’s classical programme and will mean that Wales once again has a National Concert Hall to be proud of. St David’s Hall is a special venue for audiences and musicians across Cardiff, Wales and beyond. I’m delighted that under AMG’s stewardship it will soon be welcoming audiences back through the doors and helping us deliver on our music city ambitions.”

As part of the agreement, at least 60 days within the Hall’s peak event calendar will be available to host key classical events, with an additional 20 days of classical programming outside of that. A further 10 days every other year will be provided to host the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World event at the Hall.

Lisa Tregale, Director of the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales, said: “We welcome today’s announcement as an important step in the reopening of St David’s Hall, as an essential home for classical and symphonic music in Wales. BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales are excited that the hall will be reopening and will now work closely with AMG on our return to this unique concert venue. We look forward to performing in front of audiences on this world-class stage.”

Renowned concert pianist Charles Owen has personally selected three new Steinway grand pianos for the Hall, purchased by Cardiff Council to support the future of its classical music programme. Their care – along with the Hall’s historic organ and other key instruments – will now be entrusted to AMG as the new guardians of the venue.

Further recognising its importance to the city’s cultural environment, AMG are also entering a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading classical music organisations in Cardiff. This agreement will ensure the continuation of community and education programming, preserving and developing the Hall’s vital role in the city’s cultural life.

Following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in the venue, AMG will invest substantially in remedial works, including the installation of a new roof, as well as new stalls seating in the auditorium to allow for varied show formats. Extensive testing and consultation with Sandy Brown, the acoustic consultants who advised the original design of St David’s Hall, have confirmed that all works will uphold the venue’s acclaimed acoustic qualities.