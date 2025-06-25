Major review highlights opportunities to strengthen traditional music in Wales

A wide-ranging strategic review, commissioned by Arts Council of Wales, sheds new light on the current state of the traditional music sector in Wales and sets out a roadmap to support its growth and sustainability.

The review, led by Comisiynydd Angharad Wynne and managed by Tŷ Cerdd in partnership with Trac Cymru, represents the most extensive consultation of its kind, drawing contributions from over 280 individuals across the country.

The report paints a picture of a sector rich in creativity, community spirit and cultural relevance, but one which would benefit from renewed investment and more joined-up support. Respondents consistently expressed a passion for traditional music as a living, evolving force that can inspire, educate and bring people together – especially in an era when community cohesion and mental wellbeing are increasingly valued.

Key findings in the review include:

Grassroots provision is the area of greatest concern, particularly for young people and intergenerational groups across communities.

There is a strong call for more opportunities for participation in informal settings at a local level.

Traditional music should have a place within formal education systems, including schools and higher education.

Clearer development pathways for musicians and targeted initiatives to grow audiences are needed.

There must be support for traditional music from all of Wales’s cultural communities to ensure a truly inclusive and representative sector.

Recommendations include supporting grassroots activity on a regional level, fostering new partnerships with education bodies, providing targeted support for musician development, and improving communication and sector coordination.

The report also draws on successful models from Scotland, Ireland and Belgium, highlighting the potential for Wales to adapt and apply lessons from these contexts.

The review is one of several commitments made as part of Arts Council of Wales’s 2023 Investment Review.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the music sector—including work with WOMEX, Celtic Connections, and

Universal Records—Angharad Wynne brought a deep understanding of Wales’ rich musical traditions and the international context in which they thrive to co-ordinating this report.

Speaking as the report is published, Angharad Wynne said: “I’m grateful to all of those who generously shared their thoughts, ideas and passion for traditional music with us.

“The review highlighted that the structures in Wales, which once supported the handing down of traditional music skills and tunes, are no longer viable without support and some urgent interventions.

“While much of the review discussions focussed on enlivening grass-roots participation, we have understood the traditional music sector in Wales as an ecosystem – each part impacting upon the others, from professional musicians sharing their talents internationally, to the support structures that enable musicians to share their music, to those taking their very first steps with a traditional instrument or discovering this rich vein of our music heritage for the first time.

The Arts Council of Wales’s response to the review findings has been heartening, and the very intelligent ongoing discussions about how best to support this sector flourish and grow are very exciting.”

Conclusions

Arts Council of Wales have welcomed the review and have already prioritised key actions in response to the report’s 15 conclusions. These actions include:

An increase in funding, ringfenced for on-the-ground activity led by musicians to increase opportunities to take part in traditional arts on a regional and local level

To regularly bring together organisations, projects, musicians and key stakeholders to create a ‘ground-up’ forum of learning, development and leadership for the sector and to support a role to facilitate this.

An increase in the support available for diverse music-making traditions in Wales through increasing funding for existing schemes

To establish a ‘community fund’ targeted at smaller groups to support activity on a local level

A commitment to develop closer strategic relationships with the education sector in Wales

To look to invest in models that provide young musicians with the opportunity to ‘deep dive’ into Welsh traditional music with their peers, linking with music services.

To cross-reference recommendations for folk dance in the forthcoming dance sector review

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Wales, said: “There’s huge passion for traditional music in Wales, and the consultation showed a clear need for more coherence, visibility and support.

“In response, we’re committing £300,000 for Gwerin this year – a 270% increase on previous dedicated funding pre-Investment Review. The majority of which will go into the sector to support delivering activity.

This sits alongside open funds like Create, which continue to back folk activity, with changes aimed at better supporting smaller organisations.”

