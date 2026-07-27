Major UK restaurant chain confirms closure dates for more than 200 sites

Nation.Cymru staff

A giant restaurant chain has announced the closure dates for more than 200 locations – including many in Wales.

Owner Whitbread confirmed final trading days for all its Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants across the UK which will close their doors for good in early September amid a major overhaul.

The 89-strong Brewers Fayre chain will shut after dinner service on September 7 as part of Whitbread’s previously-announced move to ditch all its separately-branded restaurants, impacting around 200 sites in total.

Whitbread has also confirmed the closure date for all its other restaurant brands, with 106 Beefeater sites set to shut on September 10 and other brands such as Bar + Block, Table Table and Cookhouse + Pub closing on September 3.

The decision was revealed in April as Whitbread announced plans to cut around 3,800 jobs in the UK and Ireland under a new five-year strategy to make £250 million in cost savings.

The group is replacing the chains with restaurants inside Premier Inn hotels, which it said was more efficient and “highly popular with hotel guests”.

It is still planning to increase the number of hotel rooms it has open to 96,000 by the 2031 financial year, from the current of approximately 86,600.

In April, Whitbread chief executive Dominic Paul said: “We always challenge ourselves to improve and, in light of significant cost increases in the form of business rates and national insurance, as well as the implied market discount to our inherent value, we’ve looked hard at the options open to us to maximise value creation over the medium and long-term. This plan will transform Whitbread into a higher-margin, higher-returning pure-play hotel business.”

The full list of Brewers Fayre and Beefeater locations set to shut (Welsh sites highlighted in bold)

BREWERS FAYRE

Abergavenny (Abergavenny)

Afon Conwy (Conwy)

Aire & Calder (Yorkshire)

Bankhead Gate (Fife)

Barrow-in-Furness (Cumbria)

Barry Island (Vale of Glamorgan)

Bedford South (Bedfordshire)

Bicester (Oxfordshire)

Bideford (Devon)

Bobbing Apple (Kent)

Brampton Hut (Cambridgeshire)

Brookers Oast (Kent)

Burton House (Lincolnshire)

The Carousel (Yorkshire)

Castlewood (Derbyshire)

Central Park (Warwickshire)

Cepen Park (Wiltshire)

Chafford Hundred (Essex)

Chequers Corner (Essex)

Cheswold Lodge (Yorkshire)

The Clarence Pier (Hampshire)

Cockermouth (Cumbria)

Cottams Field (Lancashire)

Craig House (Edinburgh)

Crossways (Caerphilly)

Dalesway (Yorkshire)

Derry City (Northern Ireland)

The Drove (Sussex)

Duke of York (Kent)

Exeter (Devon)

The Farrier (Lincolnshire)

Flagstaff Island (Leicestershire)

Freebridge Farm (Norfolk)

Glastonbury (Somerset)

Gordano Gate (Bristol)

The Hampton (Peterborough)

Hanley (Staffordshire)

The Harbour (Northern Ireland)

The Howgate (Cumbria)

Inn On The Quay (Devon)

Inshes Gate (Highland)

Kembrey Inn (Wiltshire)

Kincardine Way (Falkirk)

King William IV (Nottinghamshire)

Lakeland Gate (Cumbria)

Lewins Mead (Bristol)

Lock Keeper (Derbyshire)

Lodmoor (Dorset)

Loggans Moor (Cornwall)

Mains of Balquharn (Aberdeenshire)

The Marina (Leicestershire)

The Mayflower (Essex)

Minehead (Somerset)

Monkey Puzzle (Hampshire)

Mulberry Tree (Essex)

Newhaven Quay (Edinburgh)

Oakenhurst Farm (Lancashire)

Oaks (Norfolk)

Ocean Park (Cardiff)

Ocean Plaza (Merseyside)

Old Nelson (Gloucestershire)

Old West Quay (County Durham)

Orbital (Staffordshire)

Papermill (Buckinghamshire)

Pirnhall Inn (Stirlingshire)

Queens Crossing (Edinburgh)

The Redwood (Staffordshire)

Rhubarb Triangle (Yorkshire)

Rising Sun (Hertfordshire)

Royal Quays (Newcastle)

The Sandpiper (Carmarthenshire)

Stable Gate (Lancashire)

The Swallow (Suffolk)

Swansea Vale (Swansea)

Telford Lodge (Northamptonshire)

Tindale Crossing (County Durham)

Tirfounder Fields (Rhondda Cynon Taff)

Turnpike (Yorkshire)

Victoria Park (Gwent)

Walsall (West Midlands)

Water Mill (Yorkshire)

The Wessex Flyer (Bristol)

The Wessington (Sunderland)

Wheatlea Park (Lancashire)

Whittle Inn (Gloucestershire)

Widnes (Cheshire)

Willen Dragon (Buckinghamshire)

The Windmill (Sussex)

Winsor House (Beckton, London).

BEEFEATER RESTAURANTS

The Anchor (Lincolnshire)

The Applecart (Oxford)

Badgers Sett (Worcestershire)

Bagle Brook (Port Talbot)

Balmoral Inn (Hampshire)

The Barn (Buckinghamshire)

The Beacon (Kent)

The Belgrave (Devon)

Bentley Green (West Midlands)

Border Gate (Cumbria)

The Brache (Bedfordshire)

The Brecks (South Yorkshire)

Broomside Park (County Durham)

The Bull (Kent)

Carnon Inn (Cornwall)

Centre (Dundee)

The Coldra (Newport)

Countess Wear (Devon)

The Cricketers (Surrey)

Crossbush (Sussex)

Crows Nest (Hertfordshire)

Deer Park (West Lothian)

The Dukes Worksop (Nottingham)

Eureka Park (Kent)

Euston Way (Shropshire)

The Farmhouse (Cheshire)

Farnborough (Hampshire)

The Fountain (Twickenham, London)

The Foxburrow (Suffolk)

Frome Flyer (Bristol)

George In The Tree (West Midlands)

The Gifford (Bristol)

Gourdie Croft (Dundee)

The Granary (Cambridgeshire)

Great Oak (Hampshire)

Great Yarmouth Seafront (Norfolk)

Griff House (Warwickshire)

Halfway House (Bedfordshire)

Halifax (West Yorkshire)

Hamilton (Glasgow)

Harbour Lights (Hampshire)

Harlow Mill (Essex)

The Haywain (Essex)

Heaton Park (Lancashire)

The Kingswood (East Yorkshire)

Lady Nairne (Edinburgh)

The Ladybridge (Staffordshire)

The Lakeside (South Yorkshire)

Liberty Bell (Essex)

London Woolwich (Woolwich, London)

The Longbow (Rhondda Cynon Taff)

Longbridge (West Midlands)

Longford House (Staffordshire)

The Longwall (Oxford)

The Lydiard (Wiltshire)

Malta Inn (Kent)

Manor Farm (Kent)

Marsh Mills (Devon)

Medina Quay (Isle of Wight)

Mill House (Surrey)

Mill Lodge (Lincolnshire)

Millers Barn (Nottingham)

The Millfield (York)

Moor Mill (Hertfordshire)

Morris Dancers (Lancashire)

Morton Park (County Durham)

Moseley Park (West Midlands)

Oakley Hay (Northamptonshire)

Oast & Squire (Hampshire)

The Orchard (Worcestershire)

Oxford Kidlington (Oxford)

Oyster Reach (Suffolk)

Packet Steamer (Merseyside)

The Parkway (Surrey)

The Pavilion (Somerset)

The Plough (Kent)

Preston Brook (Merseyside)

Priory Marina (Bedfordshire)

Quay House (Lancashire)

Rackstraws Farm (Berkshire)

Red Lion (Lancashire)

Redditch (West Midlands)

Roman Way (Nottingham)

Sir Thomas Wyatt (Kent)

Smugglers Haunt (Dorset)

The Somerford (Dorset)

The Southcote (Berkshire)

Springwood Park (Cheshire)

Spruce Goose (Hampshire)

Stag & Rainbow (Merseyside)

Strawberry Field (Essex)

The Talpore (County Durham)

The Three Fish (Shropshire)

Travellers Rest (Harrow, Middlesex)

The Turnpike (Northamptonshire)

Twelve Bells (Gloucestershire)

Walston Castle (Cardiff)

Ware (Hertfordshire)

The Waterfront (Swansea)

The Watermill (Essex)

White Hart (Sussex)

White Lodge (Somerset)

White Rock (Devon)

Whitegate Inn (Lancashire)

Whitley Bay (Northumberland)

The Woolpack (Kent).

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