Major Welsh music collaboration announced ahead of new single release

One of Cardiff’s leading voices is teaming up with a top Welsh brass band for a release that’s already generating buzz.

The new single out in May, ‘Ti Neud Fi Symud’, sees the Cardiff singer Aleighcia Scott in a long-awaited collaboration with Wales’s top brass act – Llareggub Brass Band.

The song is the culmination of work that started at the end of 2025 after Aleighcia messaged bandleader Owain asking about the possibility of writing a Welsh-language track together.

The song evolved into ‘Ti Neud fi Symud’ (‘You Make Me Move’), a dancefloor banger, with its dark vocal harmonies, funky brass stabs and driving disco-infused beat.

The track is a far cry from Aleighcia’s usual Reggae style and just shows her insane vocal ability and versatility as an artist.

This year has already been very busy for Aleighcia with her charity work in Jamaica, her onscreen work on S4C’s Y Llais and also preparations for the release of her first Welsh-language album later on this year.

Llareggub Brass Band have also been busy – travelling last August to Canada to play the North American Festival of Wales in Ottawa.

This summer sees them making their debut at the Hay Festival, collaborating with Sage Todz at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod and opening for Jools Holland as part of Portmeirion’s centenary celebrations in August.