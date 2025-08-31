Malan begins new musical journey with first taste of bilingual EP

Stephen Price

Singer-songwriter Malan has returned with ‘Lovesick’ – the first track from her upcoming bilingual EP.

The sheer quality of Malan’s music and vocal tone has earnt her industry-wide plaudits, from being played on BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music, to her regular spots on Spotify’s most appreciated Jazz editorials.

Having worked with Nate Williams on her previous EP, the artist returns to her first producer, Rich James Roberts, for this one, to the studio where her very first single ‘Busy Bee’ was recorded.

Her last single ‘Dau Funud’ has amounted over 200k streams in a short period of time, and Malan has had a busy gigging summer, appearing at her own shows, and joining others at festivals such as Maes B and Green Man Festival.

The critically acclaimed singer shared on Instagram: “Lovesick is outttt today – I hope all you lovebirds like this one.

“Big big thanks to @richrobs11 for producing and mastering!! Thanks to @gethingriffiths for giving us this gorj piano solo. And as always, thanks to @dionjones for the artwork xx

“Plenty more where that came from so stay tuned.”

New chapter

In her own words, Malan explains: “After the success of ‘Dau Funud’ last year, I’m excited to share ‘Lovesick’, the first track from my upcoming EP.

“This song marks a new chapter for me, moving towards a softer, more laid-back jazz vibe.

‘Lovesick’ is about that feeling of being completely head-over-heels in love, the kind that makes your heart race and your mind spin. It’s about the butterflies, the nerves, and the hope that someone really understands what you’re feeling. Writing it was a way to put those emotions into music, creating something intimate and dreamy that anyone who’s ever been lovesick can relate to.”

She added: “Musically, it’s smooth, relaxed, and personal, reflecting the new direction my music is taking. I’m really proud to share this with the world and can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest of the EP. ‘Lovesick’ is just the beginning of this new journey for me.”

Follow Malan and Côsh’s socials to be the first to know what’s coming next for this exciting rising star.

Listen to more from Malan here.

