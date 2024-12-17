Malan celebrates success of first Welsh language single

Stephen Price

Singer songwriter, Malan is celebrating after her first song released in her native Welsh language appeared in Rhys Mwyn’s best of year chart for 2024.

‘Dau funud’ (Two Minutes) comes in at no. 7 in Rhys Mwyn’s Siart Amgen 2024 (Alternative Chart for 2024).

Bangor University was among the first to praise the former student, writing: “Llongyfarchiadau Malan! Great to see that a song by Malan – a music alumna of Bangor University – has a song in a BBC top twenty chart for 2024.”

Rising star, Malan, is known for her unique blend of jazz and pop with playful and catchy lyrics, and released her single, ‘Dau Funud’, back in October via Recordiau Côsh Records.

The track marks a special milestone for Malan as it’s her first release in her native Welsh language, showcasing her commitment to bringing her distinctive sound to new audiences.

‘Dau Funud’, which translates to ‘Two Minutes’, is a bossa nova-inspired track that captures Malan’s signature style of blending smooth jazz influences with pop sensibilities.

The song tells the story of two partners from the perspective of someone who is taking their time to feel comfortable in the relationship, asking their partner to wait ‘two minutes’ while they catch up emotionally.

Wrapped in vibrant and engaging storytelling, ‘Dau Funud’ invites listeners into a fresh soundscape that is as playful as it is sophisticated, perfectly encapsulating Malan’s knack for merging contemporary pop hooks with rich, jazzy undertones.

Following the success of her debut EP, ‘Bloom’, released in October 2023, Malan is already making waves in the music world.

‘Bloom’, co-written and produced by Nathan Williams — a renowned multi-instrumentalist who has toured with the likes of Jamiroquai and Steve Winwood — landed Malan a coveted spot on Spotify’s ‘New Music Friday UK’ playlist.

Tracks from the EP have received airplay on major radio stations including BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music, further solidifying her position as one of the most promising new artists in the jazz pop scene.

Speaking about the track, Malan said: “Releasing ‘Dau Funud’ is a really special moment for me. Singing in Welsh feels like coming home, and I’m excited to share this part of my heritage with listeners. I hope that people will connect with the song’s playful energy, whether they understand the words or not.”

Malan’s music is perfect for fans of Eloise, Mathilda Homer, and Olivia Dean, offering a fresh take on the jazz pop genre that feels both nostalgic and modern.

With ‘Dau Funud’, Malan continues to push boundaries and showcase her versatility as a songwriter and performer.

Listen to ‘Dau Funud’ on all major streaming platforms, and keep an eye out for more exciting releases from Malan on Recordiau Côsh Records as she continues to carve her place on the jazz pop map.

Follow Malan on Instagram.

Malan also features in our recent rundown of an exceptional year for Welsh women in music.

