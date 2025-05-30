Mali Elwy announced winner of Eisteddfod yr Urdd’s Main Literary Award

Mali Elwy from Tan-y-Fron has been announced as the Urdd Eisteddfod’s Main Prose Writer during the Main Ceremony of the day, taking home a crown made with steel from Tata’s steel works.

Catrin Morris from Llanberis came second, and Elain Roberts (the winner of yesterday’s Chair) from Pentre’r Bryn, Ceredigion took third place. The ceremony was sponsored by Cardiff University.

The requirements of this year’s Crown competition were to compose a piece or pieces of prose over 2,500 words on the theme ‘Toddi / Ymdoddi’ (to melt). A total of 17 entries were received and the adjudicators, Menna Elfyn and Emyr Lewis, were “particularly pleased with each of the entries.”

They both agreed on the winning entry: “This is the story of a young woman whose relationship has broken down, and she decides to follow an evening creative writing course. We gradually get to know her and her history. There is humour and intensity here – a story within a story.

“This is a mature writer who knows how to craft a story. This is an exciting new voice that fully deserves to win the Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr, Parc Margam a’r Fro Crown.”

Encouragement

24-year-old Mali now lives in Y Felinheli. A former pupil of Ysgol Glan Clwyd, she graduated in Welsh and Creative Writing from Bangor University and works as a freelance facilitator in Gwynedd.

This is the first time she has competed for the Crown, and thanked Dr Marged Tudur and staff at the School of Welsh, Bangor University for all their support, and Ysgol Glan Clwyd for inspiring and encouraging her to start writing many years ago.

Symbolism

Nicola Palterman from Neath created this year’s Crown, and the prize was given by primary schools in the West Glamorgan Region.

“I wanted the design to be based on the steel and sea theme,” explains jeweller Nicola Palterman. “The waves of the coastal landscape in the Aberavon area can be seen, while the birds are a strong symbol in this year’s Welcome Song and offer much hope for the future.

“But the design also recognises the importance of the steel industry, which has been the lifeblood of people over the years.”

It was Siân Lloyd, winner of the crown exactly 50 years ago at Eisteddfod yr Urdd 1975, who presented the winner with the crown today.

The top three will be invited to take part in a course at Tŷ Newydd Writing Centre, Literature Wales in memory of Olwen Dafydd. This is made possible through the Olwen Griffith Trust.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

