Mali Hâf shares bold reimagining of Welsh national anthem

Rising singer songwriter Mali Hâf has released her brand new track ‘H.W.F.M’ today – a bold reimagining of the Welsh national anthem.

On stage, Mali is a spellbinding force, and in the studio she conjures up a type of witchcraft that lends itself to ethereal and haunting melodies.

Her vocals range from delicate, goosebump-inducing whispers to bold, commanding belts.

Her Celtic roots and passion for Welsh language gives Mali the edge and authenticity that’s missing in today’s popular culture.

Captivating

Mali’s voice and captivating power has been compared to a Celtic warrior and her voice transcends language, pulling listeners into the emotion and intensity of her music.

With one EP, entitled ‘Jig-So’ to date, Mali is developing and shaping her songwriting craft and musicianship, laying the foundation for a bold and modern sound. A sound that combines traditional folk melodies with experimental electronic production and an innovative take on what Welsh music can be in the 21st century.

Fans can look forward to a debut album early in 2026. The first single ‘H.W.F.M’, short for Hen Wlad Fy Mamau, is a bold feminist reimagining of the Welsh anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’ (Old Land of My Fathers).

The song flips the perspective to celebrate and honour the contributions of women, reframing Wales as the “Old Land of My Mothers”.

Playful and cheeky in its homage to the original anthem, the song goes deeper, expressing a heartfelt longing for Wales (and all lands) to be places of true equality safe havens for women and nurturing spaces for everyone.

It challenges listeners to think beyond traditional gender roles and stereotypes, calling for empathy, care, and compassion as the defining values of a nation.

Frustration

Mali shared: “I wrote this song out of frustration – seeing women still unsafe inside and outside their homes, hearing the same stories about abusive behaviour on the news, and remembering my own experiences.

“These are highly painful personal experiences where the hurt will last a long time but now is not the time to mention details…”

Mali added: “Wales may be small, but why can’t we lead the way?

“This song really isn’t just about women; it’s about creating a Wales where everyone, all genders and LGBTQ can feel emotionally and physically safe to be themselves.”

‘H.W.F.M’ is out now and available to stream on all platforms.

