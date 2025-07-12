Mali Hâf shares new single Llais following Glastonbury success

Stephen Price

Having performed a career highlight at Glastonbury this year, Mali Hâf has shared her latest single, Llais.

‘Llais’ captures Mali’s unique Celtic Pop style perfectly, with Mali explaining: “I believe if you want to change the world or find your purpose, you have to look inside first. The upcoming singles and album will reflect that.”

The song was inspired by female pop icons who are not afraid to be themselves, artists such as Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Marina. The Cardiff-based singer songwriter added: “They celebrate their identity and their femininity without making any excuses, and I wanted to create a Welsh song that conveyed the same feeling – positive, personal, and full of colour.”

The track was written during a fairly dark period for Mali, as the artist says, “sometimes, listing things I’m grateful for changes my perspective… but this time, I thought ‘why not turn that into a song?’ And when I mentioned being grateful for my voice, a big smile came to my face.”

‘Llais’ was played for the first time by Mirain Iweyrd on BBC Radio Cymru on 2 July.

“Dream come true”

Mali Hâf shared her excitement ahead of her dream-come-true performance at Glastonbury Festival.

The Welsh singer-songwriter, whose most recent single, a feminist take on the Welsh National anthem, titled Mae Hen Wlad fy Mamau, made waves across radio and social media recently, is set to play Glastonbury Festival 2025 on the BBC Introducing stage after impressing judges in the festival’s Emerging Talent Competition.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Mali wrote: “Eekkk !! Catch me living my dreams at Glasto🥹🦋💓 Amdani bois bach!!”

Ahead of Mali’s performance at Glastonbury, told Nation.Cymru: “I feel a bit bad for everyone around me because I can’t stop talking about it! My socials are full of it, my mind is full of it…Also I’ve got around 90 acts saved on my Glasto app already. (I wonder how many I can manage to see!)

“There’s deffo some nerves though – I’ve got 4 shows across the weekend, one a day, and I still want to party hard and see all my faves.

“But honestly, this is one of those dreams that felt too big to ever really happen and well now it is.

“I think little Mali Hâf would be amazed. I’m unbelievably grateful to the people who believe in my art.

Glasto

Mali could barely contain her excitement for Glastonbury. Ahead of her career-highlight of a set, Mali told Nation.Cymru: “My next single, Llais, will hopefully be your new favourite Welsh summer pop tune!!

“If you’ve been watching ‘The Voice’ in Welsh, you’ll know Llais means “Voice.”

She said: “I wrote it in my little home studio, which I call ‘Gwefus Mefus’, and I actually wasn’t in the lightest mood that day.

“I often turn to songwriting when I feel like that but this time, I thought..what if I wrote a song to cheer me up like a gratitude list? What am I thankful for? My very own LLAIS ( my voice.)

“As a woman working in music and just in life generally – using my voice, learning to speak up, be confident, set boundaries… it hasn’t always come naturally. But this song is like me saying: “Hey, I’ve come a long way,” both in my music and as a person.”

She added: “I think it’s so important we all recognise how powerful, beautiful, and unique our voices are. And not just in music but in creating change. Whether it’s showing more kindness, standing up for others, or challenging injustice, it all starts with one thing – believing in your own voice !!

“That kind of self-belief is contagious when one person starts to speak up, others find the courage to do the same. ‘Llais’ is my celebration of that. It’s bold, colourful pop inspired by the powerful women in the pop world right now (Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Marina).

“I just wanted my ‘Cymraeg’ llais to have her moment, too.”

Listen to Llais and more from Mali on Spotify and all streaming services.

