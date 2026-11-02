Mammoth series three first look images and guest stars revealed

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh comedy star Mike Bubbins is back as Tony Mammoth, a PE teacher from the 1970s who gets a second chance at life.

First look images have been released for the third series of much-loved Welsh comedy Mammoth with Elizabeth Berrington (Tip Toe, Good Omens), Freddie Meredith (Saturday Night Live UK, Such Brave Girls, Youth) and Mark Benton (Smoggie Queens, Patience) joining as guest artists for series three.

Made by BBC Studios Comedy for BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC One Wales, Mammoth is created by and stars Mike Bubbins as Tony Mammoth, a PE teacher accidentally frozen in 1979 getting a second chance at life, though he reckons he pretty much nailed it first time round!

Returning for series three are Sian Gibson (Car Share, Power of Parker) as his daughter Mel who is facing the prospect of son Theo heading off to university, Joel Davidson (The First Team) as Mel’s son Theo, Joseph Marcell (Fresh Prince of Bel Air) as Mammoth’s long suffering friend Roger and John Weldon (The Tuckers, Death Valley) as head teacher Mr Cowley.

The new series sees Mammoth finding romance with Jo (Elizabeth Berrington), a no-nonsense police officer. Freddie Meredith joins as Lucas, Mammoth’s new talent agent, who lures him back into the celebrity world, while Mark Benton plays Roy, Mammoth’s fellow teacher and new best mate, with the pair bonding over their shared love of bunking off school and taking it easy.

Mammoth also has his day in court when he takes on the council over his home spa, while an unscheduled school trip to the Wimbledon’s men’s semi-final, becomes one to remember, for all the wrong reasons. Mammoth may have been given a second chance at life, but he’s still determined to live it entirely on his own terms.

The new five-part series, set and filmed in and around Cardiff will return early next year.

Mammoth (5×30’) is a BBC Studios Comedy production for BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC One Wales. The series is co-written by Mike Bubbins, Paul Doolan and Luke Mason and was commissioned by Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning, BBC Wales. The producer is Luke Mason and the executive producers are Josh Cole and Steven Canny. The BBC commissioning editors are Seb Barwell and Paul Forde. BBC Studios is handling global sales.