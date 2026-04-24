Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce massive co-headline arena tour

Two of the UK’s most pioneering and celebrated bands Manic Street Preachers and Suede have today announced a co-headline tour of some of the UK’s biggest arenas for autumn 2026.

The tour kicks off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 28th October, before hitting stages in Leeds, Manchester’s massive new Co-op Live, Cardiff Utilita Arena over two nights, London’s O2, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bournemouth.

One of the most influential and iconic rock bands to emerge from Wales, Manic Street Preachers have been a truly unique musical force since the release of their 1992 debut, ‘Generation Terrorists’. Combining classic rock riffs with lyrics that probe the heart of the human condition, they have been recognised as Godlike Geniuses by NME, Maverick Artists by Mojo, Best Band at the BRIT Awards, and Inspirations at the Ivor Novello Awards.

The band’s tack-sharp 2025 album, ‘Critical Thinking’, scratches furiously at the anxieties of the social media age. Widely acclaimed across press and radio, Record Collector summed up their enduring relevance: “All these years later, they’re needed more than ever.”

Since their earliest live shows, Manic Street Preachers have nurtured a devoted global following, with fans travelling to see them headline festivals from Glastonbury to Reading & Leeds—and everywhere in between. Their live performances are extraordinary communal experiences for die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

Early classics such as ‘You Love Us’ and ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ sit alongside major chart hits, including the No. 1 single ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’ and the peerless ‘A Design for Life’, as well as newer songs like ‘Decline & Fall’ and ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’. Reviewing the band’s recent Royal Albert Hall headline show for Teenage Cancer Trust, Mojo wrote: “Manic Street Preachers have become their very own machine for living. On nights like this, it’s a privilege to witness.”

Suede are Platinum-selling, Mercury Prize winning, NME Godlike Genius-certified giants of British independent music. Since the release of 2022’s critically acclaimed ninth album ‘Autofiction’, their highest-charting record in over 20 years which debuted at No.2 in the UK Album Chart, the band have performed to the largest audiences of their career at shows in more than 14 different countries. The London Evening Standard described them as “the most visceral live act on the planet” in a five-star review of their summer 2024 Alexandra Palace concert.

Last year saw Suede release their highly anticipated tenth studio album ‘Antidepressants’, which received widespread acclaim and recognition in critics’ end of year lists, named by The Guardian, MOJO, Uncut Magazine, Record Collector, The Sun and more as an essential album of 2025.

Described by frontman Brett Anderson as their post-punk record, the album follows the punk-influenced style of ‘Autofiction’ and channels the fire and vitality of the band’s celebrated live performances. Suede launched ‘Antidepressants’ with Suede Takeover: a sold-out month-long residency at London’s Southbank Centre presenting the band’s live show in completely new ways. The opening night was described by The Telegraph, “genre-defining pioneers prove their lasting vitality”.

After an extensive sold-out UK headline tour in January and February, described by The Observer with “an infectious, age-defying energy and vulnerability”, the Dancing With The Europeans Tour took in 19 sold out shows across Europe. Suede are currently touring in China, and will perform at Summer Sonic in Japan this summer.

This co-headline arena tour marks the biggest collaboration to date for both legendary bands and offers a unique opportunity to experience their renowned live performances.

Tickets go on general sale Friday 1st May at 9:30am and will be available HERE

2026 UK ARENA TOUR

Wednesday 28th October – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 30th October – Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Saturday 31st October – Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 3rd November – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Wednesday 4th November – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday 6th November – London The O2

Saturday 7th November – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 11th November – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 12th November – Bournemouth International Centre