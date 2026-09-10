Manic Street Preachers frontman lands new BBC Radio role

Amelia Jones

Manic Street Preachers legend James Dean Bradfield is taking listeners through some of his favourite music in a new BBC series.

The singer and guitarist is opening up his personal record collection for the series, sharing some of the songs and artists that have soundtracked different moments of his life and career for BBC Radio Wales.

In the first episode, Bradfield takes listeners on a musical journey through a selection of tracks that hold a special place for him. From songs that have become tour bus anthems to personal favourites and music that continues to influence and inspire him, the programme offers a glimpse into the sounds behind one of Wales’ best-known musicians.

Among the artists featured are Welsh reggae-metal band Skindred, indie rock group Mystery Jets, soul legend Aretha Franklin and American alternative rock band Hole.

The eclectic selection reflects Bradfield’s wide-ranging musical tastes, with the Manic Street Preachers frontman drawing on influences that stretch across genres and generations.

As a key member of the Manic Street Preachers, Bradfield has spent decades immersed in music, both as a performer and songwriter. The band, formed in Blackwood in 1986, went on to become one of the most successful and influential groups to emerge from Wales, with a career spanning more than three decades.

The new BBC Radio Wales series provides an opportunity for Bradfield to step away from his own catalogue and explore some of the records that have influenced him personally, while introducing listeners to music that remains important to him.

The first episode is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds, with Bradfield sharing the stories and memories behind some of his favourite tracks.

You can listen on BBC Sounds here.

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