Manic Street Preachers frontman sings in Welsh for the first time on S4C

A new music series, 3 Cân, launches on S4C on Wednesday 13 May, celebrating the depth and diversity of Welsh music – past and present. Among the artists appearing is James Dean Bradfield, lead singer of Blackwood band Manic Street Preachers, who sings in Welsh on S4C for the first time.

Each programme in the series centres on a different theme, with songs selected to reflect it. The opening episode explores Food and Drink, setting the tone for a series that brings together iconic tracks and emerging voices from across Wales.

3 Cân is presented by Ifan Davies, a music producer, weekly Radio Cymru DJ and passionate advocate for Welsh music. Ifan is also the lead singer of the band Swnami. Reflecting on the series, he said:

“I’ve loved presenting this series – I’ve had the chance to chat to artists from all over Wales and discover musicians I’m keen to hear much more from. As well as current artists it’s also been great meeting with some Welsh classics.”

“Having James from the Manics on the programme was a real highlight. He’s been learning Welsh for a while now, and he translated one of the band’s classics, Ready for Drowning, into Welsh – Barod i Boddi.

“He sings it beautifully and completely effortlessly. I’m really looking forward to hearing more from him in Welsh.”

Alongside established names, 3 Cân introduces viewers to new artists such as Lleucu Non and Preseli-based band Dewin, showcasing the vibrancy of today’s Welsh-language music scene.

The series also takes a closer look at some of the most loved Welsh songs ever written. In the first programme, Ifan speaks to Paul Thomas of Blaenau Ffestiniog-based band Gwibdaith Hen Frân about the creation of their classic song Coffi Du. Paul, who is now a science teacher at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Edern in Cardiff, says:

“We used to meet quite often at The Ring in Llanfrothen. We just loved sitting in the corner singing our heads off. We challenged each other to go away and write three songs each, bring them back, rehearse them and then see what we could make of them – Coffi Du was the first song I wrote under those conditions.

“It came from the best time of my life – it was an adventure. We gigged every weekend, we went to the Basque Country twice, Glastonbury…”

One of the most exciting aspects of the series is hearing classic songs reinterpreted by a new generation of artists. Coffi Du is reimagined in the first programme by Cardiff-based artist Lucy Borja, who gives the song a fresh new feel. Ifan explained:

“We know these songs so well that it’s incredibly refreshing to hear them from a new angle. Lucy sings Coffi Du in a laid-back jazz style. In another programme, Mari Mathias – the musician from Ceredigion – sings a Jess [band from Cardigan] classic Pan mae’r glaw yn dod i lawrwith an earthy feel. And it all really works.”

Blending iconic songs, personal stories and unforgettable performances, 3 Cân offers an intimate celebration of Welsh music and the artists behind it. With familiar favourites reimagined and new talent stepping into the spotlight, the series highlights just how vibrant and relevant the Welsh music scene is today.

3 Cân airs on S4C from Wednesday 13 May, and all episodes will be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from the same date, with Welsh and English subtitles. A special Spotify playlist will feature all the songs from the series from 15 May.