Manic Street Preachers lyric artwork unveiled in Cardiff city centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A striking new public artwork featuring lyrics by Manic Street Preachers has been unveiled in the heart of Cardiff’s independent music scene on Womanby Street.

Created during Cardiff Music City Festival by internationally acclaimed Welsh artist Sean Edwards, the installation features the line: “I prefer the mirror to the screen, helps me understand the way I feel” from the Manic Street Preachers song Deleted Scenes.

The new artwork is the first in a series of lyric-based installations celebrating Welsh music and creativity that will gradually appear across the city, and forms part of Cardiff Council’s work to put music at the heart of Cardiff’s future.

Sean Edwards grew up in Llanedeyrn in the city. He was selected to represent Wales at the 2019 Venice Biennale and in 2020 he was awarded a Turner Prize Bursary. His work has been exhibited extensively nationally and internationally, including recent solo exhibitions in Dublin, Berlin and in Cardiff, at the National Museum Wales.

Speaking about the new installation, he said: “It means a lot to be invited to work with this Manic Street Preachers lyric in such a prominent space for grassroots music in my hometown, and as part of festival that celebrates that scene.

“When I was approached with the lyric it was serendipitous as that particular line and song from the most recent album struck a chord for me. As a Manics fan having the opportunity to weave Nicky’s lyrics into my work has been a dream come true.”

He added: “I hope it will connect with a lot of people. The design sets the work as a ghost sign – as though it’s always been present, speaking to us about our futures whilst seemingly talking from the past, echoing the lyrics call for us to look at ourselves.”

Delivered with the blessing of the Manic Street Preachers, the artwork can be found on Womanby Street, opposite the popular Gwenno mural which was delivered by Cardiff Council with artists Mark James and Bradley Woods in 2015. The initial idea for a Cardiff Music City project using lyrics grew out of a conversation with Cardiff-based PR agency Working Word.

The Manic Street Preachers lyric for the first installation was selected by Cardiff Music City Festival Curator, Ruth Cayford, who said: “Manic Street Preachers lyrics have always been loaded with social commentary and there are so many that could have been chosen, but this Nicky Wire lyric really stands out for me.

“We’re already talking about future installations – and the lyrics won’t all be chosen by me. We’re going to be asking lots of different people linked to the music scene in Wales to pick the lyrics and working with more brilliant artists to bring them to life.”

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Womanby Street plays such an important role in Cardiff’s grassroots music scene and Manic Street Preachers are one of Wales’ most important and influential bands, so it’s fitting that they have been brought together for the city’s first lyric artwork.”

“Music is central to our vision for Cardiff’s future. Through Cardiff Music City, we’re providing funding and support to grassroots venues, helping nurture new talent, bringing thousands of music lovers to the city to enjoy Cardiff Music City Festival and with these new artworks, using culture and creativity to strengthen the city’s identity as a leading music destination.”

Cardiff Music City Festival runs until October 17. Bringing together Sŵn Festival, Llais, and the Welsh Music Prize alongside a diverse programme of performances, talks, pop-ups, exhibitions and special events in venues across the Welsh capital, the festival is a two-week celebration of the power of music to unite and inspire.

https://cardiffmusiccityfestival.wales/

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