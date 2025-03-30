Mared joins rap enigma Skylrk on Welsh language neo-soul track

Welsh pop powerhouse Mared has teamed up with rap enigma Skylrk on new Welsh-language neo-soul track ‘Tywys Fi’.

The track which blends Skylrk’s gifted rap skills and Mared’s silky vocals was released on 26 March on Beacons Cymru’s newly launched record label.

Written and recorded in just two days at the legendary Sain studios, the new single was born from Beacons Cymru’s Amlen strand and its Cadw Sŵn project — a new initiative fostering genre-spanning collaborations among Welsh-language artists.

Skylrk shared: “I’ve never collaborated with others before in this fashion.

“It’s been a fascinating process, and I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to create in a way that is so unique.”

‘Tywys Fi’ is the first of a series of releases to be revealed throughout this year, having been teased during the official launch of the project at the 2024 National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, with an exclusive screening of a documentary following the creative process, shot and directed by Sam Stevens and Jake Hodges.

Beacons Cymru, a pan-Wales organisation empowering 16-25-year-olds in the music industry, evolved from successful regional projects like Forté Project and Young Promoters Network.

The launch of Recordiau Beacons Cymru Records with this single marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation.

Launched in 2023, Amlen began as a research and development project documenting the barriers young people in Wales face when building music careers through the Welsh language.

By January 2024, the team had published a report with key insights from young creatives across Wales, shaping Amlen into a movement striving to create a more collaborative, accessible, and professional music scene through tailored opportunities at all career stages.

‘Tywys Fi’ is available on all streaming platforms now, with an accompanying music video and mini-documentary — shot by Sam Stevens and Jacob Hodges — set to premiere on 2 April 2025.

