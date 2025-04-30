Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Marginally Mad: Tara Bandito returns with powerful new single

30 Apr 2025 3 minute read
Tara Bandito. Image: Ceirios Bebb

Stephen Price

Acclaimed singer songwriter Tara Bandito returns with a bold new sound in her new single Marginally Mad, which has been released today.

Visceral and unapologetically direct, the track marks a new creative direction for this rising force. In true Bandito style, the release is accompanied by a self-directed trippy, shapeshifting cinematic video.

With its Tarantino vibes, unforgettable hook, and razor-sharp production, Marginally Mad is already a standout moment in Tara’s live shows.

Having debuted the track at festivals and gigs across the UK and internationally, audiences have responded with the kind of energy that makes it clear:  Marginally Mad is the would-be lovechild of Goldfrapp, Super Furry Animals, and a bit of Queen – were they in a throuple: Drama, truth, and swagger.

“This track is about owning the labels people try to throw at you,” says Tara. “If someone wants to call me mad , fine I’ll  show you what mad can really be. For me, it’s not chaos – it’s owning your power.”

A new chapter

Tara Bandito has never followed a traditional path. Since arriving on the scene in 2022 with her debut single Blerr, she’s carved out a space entirely her own—where Welsh, English and Sanskrit lyrics mix with sitar, harp, synths and beats, and where every performance is delivered with fire.

Her 2023 self-titled debut album marked the end of a 14-year personal journey following the death of her father—El Bandito, a legendary Welsh wrestler who toured with Tara as a baby.

Tara Bandito – Marginally Mad

Her sound, shaped by life on the road, yoga training in India, and performing and touring with Charlotte Church’s Late-Night Pop Dungeon, is anything but predictable.

Tara continues to evolve as an artist who thrives on conviction, truth, and the freedom to do things her own way.
Marginally Mad is a taste what’s to come next.

Tara Bandito. Image: Ceirios Bebb

Marginally Mad is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Live dates

Catch Tara Bandito live as she continues to take Marginally Mad on the road:

9 May – Focus Wales – Wrexham

16 May – Gwyl Fach y Fro – Barry

24 May – In It Together Festival, Margam Park

14 June – Tafwyl Festival, Cardiff

21 June – Roc y Ddol, Bethesda Rugby Club, North Wales

7 August – Noson Y Wal Goch, William Aston Hall, Wrexham

