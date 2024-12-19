Mari Mathias shares harvest-themed collaboration with Cynefin

Stephen Price

Modern folk artist Mari Mathias has released a new single with fellow Ceredigion native, Cynefin, titled ‘Aur y Cynhaeaf’ – an original song reflecting on Autumn and harvest time.

The stirring new track is the third and latest single from Mari’s highly anticipated EP, AWEN, and comes fresh from her return from India celebrating Wales’ culture on the world stage.

A modern mysticism

23 year old artist Mari’s mystical compositions are driven by nature, landscape and tradition.

Singing in her native Welsh tongue, she puts her own contemporary take on traditional folk melodies, many of which originate in west Wales and Pembrokeshire.

Mari grew up in the rural village of Talgarreg, a stone’s throw away from the Ceredigion coastline.

Her Debut Album ‘Annwn’ was released in March 2022, framed around samples of her great-grandfather’s cassette tapes, creating a window into a significant place that no longer exists but holds vast meaning.

Collaborations

Aur y Cynhaeaf is released via her own independent label, Recordiau TARIAN Records, and is the second of four tracks that will appear on Mari’s new collaborative EP, due to follow later in the year.

Recorded with celebrated singer songwriter, Cynefin, the track is out digitally this now via TARIAN Records.

Mari told us: “The ‘Awen’ EP captures and responds to the changing rural lands and communities through the creative practice of collaboration.”

The forthcoming project is set to feature 4 tracks, guided by each seasonal change and incorporating a cultural fusion of Welsh artists working in the Welsh language.

The EP reflects on lost Welsh traditions and the modern disconnection between nature and climate.

Its first single, Pan O’wn a Gwanwyn’s lyrics (below) appear, at first, quite simple, but Mari’s version has harnessed and captured its mystical nature – creating an almost transcendental balance of the ancient and the innovative.

Critical acclaim

Mari Mathias has gained a growing reputation as one of the rising stars of the modern Welsh folk scene, and her music has been defiantly and proudly Welsh to its core from the outset.

Mari told us about why it’s important for her to sing in her native language, saying: “For me, singing in Welsh imbues my music with a richness and a deep-seated connection that cannot be replicated when I sing in English.

“It is, after all, my mother tongue and a language with a unique melody, punctuated by words and phrases that are inextricably linked to the natural world.

Origins

“Most notably, the names of the mountains, rivers, lakes, trees, and countless species are steeped in historical significance, providing a gateway to better understanding the people who have inhabited this land for centuries.

“In the stories, it gives the land and its characters their origin and true identity, enabling us to understand the landscape that surrounds the tales.”

She added: “Cymraeg is such a poetic and ancient language and it connects me to my heritage, my ancestors, and my hopes for the future of Cymru.

“I believe that as the whole world recognises the beauty and rich history of Wales, the Welsh language will be acknowledged as a vital part of its Celtic heritage.”

Acclaim

All Roads Festival has said of her: “Mari Mathias and her band are not only producing songs that live in their own world, they are heirs of a bardic tradition and musical folklore that has communicated stories, lessons, morals and imagery over the green lands of Cymru for centuries.”

While God is in the TV Magazine has christened her the “new star of the Welsh alt-folk scene.”

“Absolutely jaw-dropping. The mood and atmosphere of that track is something else. It’s not an easy thing to do, to record something that evocatively. Mari’s voice, as many people are remarking, is absolutely beautiful.” – Adam Walton, BBC Radio Wales

Bethan Elfyn, BBC Radio Wales said: “She’s had an incredible year as well, her shows are much talked about and her album is just stunning. One of my favourites of the year.”

AWEN

Awen is a Welsh word for “inspiration” and typically, poetic inspiration.

In Welsh mythology, Awen is the inspiration of the poets – something found within the breeze of the mountains, the water, the clouds – the longing to return to your cynefin (habitat) – the mellow reflection of creativity.

Mari shared: “I’ll be releasing single three ‘Aur y Cynhaeaf’ from the collaborative ‘Awen’ project’ in collaboration with @cynefinmusic gyda @seidir_tydecho & @rimespatrick

“On Boxing Day, we’ll be releasing single number four to celebrate the Winter Solstice (Heuldro’r Gaeaf) and the ancient story from the Mabinogion ‘Culhwch ac Olwen’.

“Olwen representing the light of spring in winter and the blossoming sun – a beautiful tribute to the ancient texts and how we can engage with their teachings today & connect to our beautiful landscape and its inhabitants.

“We are in tune with the earths cycles & we pave new ways for future generations to connect to our ancestral voices and how we can live side my side with them today and tomorrow.”

“Awen – The source of divine inspiration of creativity and consciousness. Tapping in to something greater than ourselves & the ability to create something rooted in the land, birdsong and the stars. Standing on the ancient bluestone of Preselis and connecting to our planet & stories through heritage, language and culture.”

“I can’t wait to share these next two singles & the continuing journey of collaboration with others going forward. I loved creating with these incredible musicians and each song represents something magical that seasons brings… in ourselves and the whispers through the Derwen (oak) and of course, the Awen.”

Listen on Spotify.

You can also keep updated with Mari’s latest releases and tour dates via her Instagram, website and YouTube accounts.

