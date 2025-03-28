Maribou State bring headline set to Cardiff Castle

Electronic music duo and global dance act Maribou State are the latest headliner to be announced for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle this summer.

Just weeks after being revealed as joining this year’s Glastonbury lineup, it is announced that Maribou State will headline in the Welsh capital on Wednesday June 25. They will be joined on the night with support from multi-instrumentalist Jitwam, while producer and DJ Anish Kumar will open the show.

Maribou State are Chris Davids and Liam Ivory. Since 2011, they’ve established themselves as major players on the global dance music circuit, melding a genre-fluid range of influences into a distinctly organic sound, redefining downtempo electronica for a new generation.

They’ve become a hugely acclaimed live act who’ve performed roadblock shows from Glastonbury to the Sydney Opera House, as well as back-to-back sold-out UK, European and US tours, and last month sold out three consecutive nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Hallucinating Love

Over three albums– including most recent release Hallucinating Love – Maribou State have honed a delicate balance of intricacy, intimacy and electronic expansiveness. Their vast sonic universe pulls on UK club music, vintage soul and evocative samples to create something completely unique.

Maribou State’s live show has simultaneously evolved to the next level, where they have become must-see headliners. Their band has come to its fullest realisation on new album Hallucinating Love presenting a beacon of hopefulness after a turbulent past few years both personally and professionally, where Chris has been coming to terms with a major brain condition, bringing the duo closer together than ever before.

Supporting Maribou State will be Jitwam – a multi-instrumentalist who has cemented his place in the lineage of great composers merging global sounds with modern production techniques, creating a unique blend of some of the warmest hip hop, R&B, house, jazz and soul fusion psychedelia.

Jitwam officially released his third album Third in 2022 to critical acclaim, nominated for Australia Music Prize and listed as The Guardian’s One to Watch and NPR’s New Music Friday.

Since then the Melbourne based artist has toured extensively in Asia, North America, Europe and the UK with this summer’s Cardiff date marking his first show in Wales.

Opening the night will be electronic dance music rising star Anish Kumar. A veterinary student by day, Anish Kumar spends his days on the animal wards while DJing and producing at night.

Known for blending the musical influences of his South Asian heritage with an intriguing array of electronic styles,

Kumar has released a slew of critically-acclaimed EPs in Postcards and Bollywood Super Hits!, with most recent EP Kino released in February.

“Must see” show

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Maribou State, Jitwam and Anish Kumar are a great addition to our summer here at Cardiff Castle.

“Maribou State’s live shows make them must-see headliners and combined with their incredible talent for making music along with the eclectic styles of both Jitwam and Anish, we can’t wait to welcome them all for what will be a spectacular night.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Will Smith, Pet Shop Boys, Rag’n’Bone Man, Faithless, Snow Patrol, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Funeral For A Friend, Jess Glynne, Tom Jones, Jamie Jones and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all headline the iconic Welsh venue.

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am Thursday HERE

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday April 4 from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025

12 Jun Snow Patrol

13 Jun Elbow with special guests The Coral and Billie Marten

20 Jun Jamie Jones with support from Chris Stussy

25 Jun Maribou State with support from Jitwam and Anish Kumar

26 Jun The Script with very special guest Tom Walker

28 Jun Sting

6 Jul The Human League with support from Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey & Blancmange

10 Jul James with support from Shed Seven and Jamie Webster

13 Jul Rag’n’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey

19 Jul Rock The Castle – Funeral For a Friend, The Blackout, Punk Rock Factory & more

20 Jul UB40 Ft. Ali Campbell with special guest Bitty Mclean

26 Jul Jess Glynne

30 Jul Fontaines DC

31 Jul Pet Shop Boys with support from Dave Pearce

1 Aug Faithless with support from Kosheen and Chicane

20 Aug Tom Jones

21 Aug Tom Jones

25 Aug Will Smith with very special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC

