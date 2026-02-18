Marie Curie celebrate 40 years of the Great Daffodil Appeal with a special half-term activity

Families and fundraisers have come together to launch a special half term activity in Cardiff to support a leading end of life charity’s 40th annual Great Daffodil Appeal campaign.

To help highlight Marie Curie’s annual flagship fundraiser, which takes place throughout February and March, people across South Wales are invited to join the Daffodil Trail at Morgan Quarter in the city until February 21, in exchange for a donation.

The trail was launched on Monday (16 February), with those taking part collecting jigsaw pieces across the site to create a daffodil image made by local artist Bethan Richards.

Leaflets and stickers are available from Pen and Paper in the Royal Arcade for families to collect, before spotting the jigsaw pieces in independent stores throughout the arcade and matching them to the stickers provided.

Once the jigsaw is complete, a print of the image will be available to pick up at the final store.

Fundraising volunteer Richard Edwards is a member of the Cardiff Fundraising Group. He said: “Coming together with fellow volunteers every February and March to support collections and host our own fundraising activity is something I always look forward to.

“I volunteer for Marie Curie because I’ve seen first-hand the difference their support makes. Family members and close friends of mine have benefited from their care during the most difficult times, and the compassion, dignity and practical help they provide goes far beyond what many people realise.

“Volunteering is my way of giving something back to a charity that has been there for the people I care about, ensuring other families receive the same comfort and support when they need it most.”

Artist Bethan said: “It’s been such a joy to create the artwork for the 40th Daffodil Appeal. As a Cardiff local, it’s always especially meaningful to work on projects for families in my own community.

“Marie Curie provides so much support during some of life’s most difficult moments, and it’s a privilege to contribute in a creative way. I hope the puzzle trail encourages families to explore and spend time together, while raising awareness of the care the charity provides.”

Marie Curie Companion volunteer, Hazel Orchard, said: “Being able to contribute to Marie Curie’s work is so rewarding and it’s important that as many people as possible get involved in the 40th Great Daffodil Appeal and Go Yellow fundraisers.

“My work as a Companion volunteer in the hospital has allowed me to learn so much about end of life, and providing that support to people at end of life is so fulfilling.”

If you can’t make the Daffodil Trail, you can still support the Great Daffodil Appeal by doing your own Go Yellow fundraiser. Get together with friends, family and colleagues to bake a yellow treat, dress in something yellow, or choose your own activity to turn yellow. When you sign up, Marie Curie will provide you with everything you need to make going yellow as easy as possible.

The Great Daffodil Appeal, which also sees volunteers collecting across high streets and supermarkets, helps raise much needed funds so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home.

Funds raised also support the charity’s free Information and Support service, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them, offering practical and emotional support.

To find out more about how you can help give people the expert care they need this February and March visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Hannah Warner-Holt on [email protected]