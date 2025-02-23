Marina shares euphoric first taste of new project

Stephen Price

Welsh singer songwriter Marina has released her first single in over three years – the euphoric ‘Butterfly’.

As well as the new single, Marina also shared a very special video directed by acclaimed director Aerin Moreno.

Butterfly is the lead single from Marina’s forthcoming sixth studio album, and the songs describes the metamorphosis of the protagonist.

The song contributes the first part of the story from the album, according to Marina on a recent TikTok post.

Marina, who was born in Brynmawr and raised in Abergavenny, previously sang under the title ‘Marina and the Diamonds’. Breaking through in 2009, her debut studio album The Family Jewels was released in 2010 with the smash hit, “Im not a Robot’.

As a child, Marina attended Haberdashers’ Monmouth School for Girls. Reflecting on the experience, she said: “I sort of found my talent there… I was the one who always skived off choir, but I had an incredible music teacher who managed to convince me I could do anything.”

At the age of 16, she moved to Greece to be with her father and to connect with her paternal heritage and learn to speak the language, learning to sing Greek folk songs with her grandmother.

With five studio albums under her belt, Marina’s vocal prowess and poetic lyrics have earned her a legion of fans across the world, and many of her songs are currently huge viral hits on TikTok.

Poetry

Marina shared details of a forthcoming book of poetry featuring original poetry and artwork earlier this year, titled, ‘Eat the World’.

She said at the time: “Very excited for you all to hold this in your hands,” she said.

“Writing this book over the course of a year was a magical, playfully dark process that freed me in ways I couldn’t have anticipated.

“I am *of course* slightly terrified at putting the contents of my brain and life out there. But I’m equally excited for it to be out in the world. This book is so precious to me.”

According to Rolling Stone, the “book intertwines Diamandis’ musings with gorgeous artwork as the singer explores her experiences with dating, reflects on some dark moments in her life, and examines her early career and her “Marina and the Diamonds” days with compassion”

Music

Talking to Rolling Stone about her music career, she said: “I don’t even know what’s coming with music. All I know is that I feel different, and I also don’t feel in a mad rush.

“I feel like this next record’s going to be important, and I think the poetry book is also reflective of that. I’m able to take a left turn and do something that was genuinely just for the joy of doing it.

“I’m in a separate part of my memory bank. That’s how it feels.”

Eat the World by Marina Diamandis was published on October 29 via Penguin Random House. You can order the book here.

Marina is set to perform at Coachella, World Pride, Governors Ball, Osheaga, and Bonnaroo.

Stream Butterfly here.

