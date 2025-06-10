Mark Lewis Jones named as Wrecsam National Eisteddfod Honorary President

Today, the National Eisteddfod announced that the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod Honorary President is prolific actor, Mark Lewis Jones

Originally from Rhosllannerchrugog, Mark Lewis Jones accepted the invitation from the festival’s Executive Committee.

He will speak from the Pafiliwn stage at the festival held on the outskirts of Wrecsam from 2-9 August.

Mark Lewis Jones is one of Wales’ most famous faces, and he says that the support and encouragement of his local community in Rhos was pivotal to his career as an actor over the last 40 years.

Illustrious career

He joined the youth theatre at Theatr Clwyd before going to study drama at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff. He then worked at Theatr Clwyd before moving to London for 27 years, and then moved to Cardiff and married his wife, Gwenno.

He has appeared on several iconic TV shows of recent times, including ‘This Life’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Outlander’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘Pride’, ‘Keeping Faith’, ‘Man Up’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’.

He has also appeared in world famous films, including ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ and the recent Canadian film, ‘Sweetland’.

And of course, he has acted in many drama series on S4C including ‘Dal y Mellt’, ‘Con Passionate’, ‘Calon Gaeth’ and ‘Y Pris’.

Pride

Speaking about the invitation from the Eisteddfod, he said, “I was so proud to be invited to be this year’s Honorary President. I didn’t expect it at all and I’m completely chuffed and really looking forward to being at the Eisteddfod. I still have family in the Rhos and I go home to the village regularly.”

He follows a number of prominent Welsh people as the Eisteddfod’s Honorary President, including presenter and DJ, Huw Stephens, historian Elin Jones, and the former assistant manager of the Wales men’s football team, Osian Roberts.

The news also follows the announcement that Mark Lewis Jones will also be honoured by the Gorsedd at this year’s Eisteddfod.

These honours, presented annually, recognise individuals from all parts of the country for their achievements and their commitment to Wales, our language and their local communities across the whole of Wales. This year’s individuals will be honoured at special ceremonies on the Eisteddfod Maes on Monday 4 August and Friday 8 August.

The Honorary President’s address is held on the Pavilion stage at 12:50, on Saturday 2 August. Mark Lewis Jones will also be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru on Friday morning, 8 August.

