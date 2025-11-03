Marks and Spencer Wales Christmas jumper is back and it’s already flying out

It’s an increasingly popular staple of anybody’s festive wardrobe.

Much like a tree laden with decorations, a turkey dinner and crackers, a Christmas jumper is now a must have.

When it comes to high street retailers, these items of clothing are big business come the festive season and nowhere more so than retail giant Marks and Spencer.

The store knows what people want at Christmas – and that appears to be a Wales Christmas jumper.

Take a look at the M&S website and you’ll see page after page of knitwear befitting the run in to December 25.

Now we well know how much of a passionate patriotic lot we are here in Wales – and it seems so does Marks and Spencer.

This year they are once again offering a Wales Christmas jumper with a new design for 2025 featuring M&S’ iconic Spencer Bear – and just like in previous years when there was phenomenal demand the natty knitwear is once again quickly becoming a must have item.

Available in sizes from XS to 2XL the Wales Christmas jumper is currently selling fast in men’s knitwear.

I mean, in one respect we’re not surprised. Let’s face it we do have the best flag in the world. And who wouldn’t want to represent the Welsh nation with a jumper resplendent with a red dragon this festive season.

I’m sure many of us are hoping that St Nick brings us a Cymru knit this Christmas.

Diolch Santa!

You can purchase the jumper HERE

Who is Spencer Bear?

Spencer Bear is a popular character associated with Marks & Spencer (M&S), first appearing in the 1930s. The character is featured on a range of products, including soft toys, clothing, and homeware, and is often brought back for special campaigns or collections.

He has been a beloved M&S character for decades and is popular with both children and adults.

M&S brings Spencer Bear back periodically due to popular demand, often releasing him in new outfits or for specific occasions.