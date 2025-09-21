Martha Elen celebrates release of debut EP, Lludw Ddoe

Stephen Price

Having captivated audiences at the National Eisteddfod, Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau, and the Green Man Festival over the summer, Martha Elen has released her highly anticipated debut EP, Lludw Ddoe’.

Martha blends the subtle textures of folk-Americana with layered vocals and catchy alt-pop melodies, creating songs that offer comfort in the space between intensity and lightness.

The warm, atmospheric tracks of her debut EP were brought to life in collaboration with musicians Gethin Elis, Iestyn Jones (both members of WRKHOUSE), Samantha Grace, and Jack Bolesar.

The EP was masterfully produced and mixed by Aled Hughes at Studio Sain. Alongside the EP, a brand-new music video for ‘Eilio’ has also been released. The video was produced by Gwenno Llwyd and supported by the PYST x S4C Music Video Fund.

‘Hen Fynd’, taken from the EP, was been selected as BBC Radio Cymru’s Track of the Week from Monday 15 September — ahead of the EP’s release on Friday 19 September.

Returning to Wales

Martha Elen’s EP and new single release follows hot on the heels of a new video for her second single, ‘Eilio’ – bringing to life her touching account of ‘belonging’ following a return to rural Wales after experiencing city life for a while.

Recorded over a couple of days — and several cups of coffee — ‘Eilio’ came to life at Sain Studios, north Wales in May 2025.

“For this second single, we wanted something a bit fuller and more unexpected,” says Martha. “’Eilio’ carries a slightly heavier energy. We really enjoyed putting this one together.”

“The A470 has been a big part of my life lately,” she adds. “I’ve moved back home from Cardiff, but I still feel the need to keep one foot in the city.

“I’m not sure where I really belong, but when I’m with friends up in Eryri, everything south of Dinas Mawddwy disappears from my mind. After one of those afternoons, the song just developed naturally.”

Gigs

Joining Martha on ‘Eilio’ are Gethin Elis (bass), Iestyn Jones (drums), Samantha Grace (pedal steel), and Jack Boles (guitar). The track was produced and mixed by Aled Hughes at Sain Studios.

After a debut performance at Clwb Ifor Bach supporting Sŵnami and Cyn Cwsg, Martha’s second gig was over at Llofft, Y Felinheli supporting Ynys, before playing alongside Mellt and Griff Lynch at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau.

Since then, it’s been a busy summer of gigs for Martha, including standout performances at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham and at the Green Man Festival, where she played on the Settlement Stage, curated by Klust and Sain.

After the release of the her previous video for Eilio, Martha told Nation.Cymru: “Thanks to the PYST x S4C Music Video Fund and to I Ka Ching Records, I had the chance to collaborate with Gwenno Till and Betsan Anwyl to film a video for my second single ‘Eilio’, which was released a few days ago.

“The song is rooted in that feeling of being pulled between the busyness of the city and a slower pace in north Wales, not really sure where feels best to be. The video was filmed in two parts: running around London with Betsan Anwyl, and on the coast of Ynys Môn with Gwenno on a June afternoon.”

She added: “I hope the video gives more context to the song, and that people can connect with that feeling of longing for the energy of the city while also loving the slower pace of home – something the three of us, myself, Betsan and Gwenno, had all experienced after moving back home from the city to live in north Wales.”

