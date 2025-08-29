Martha Elen shares moving second single, Eilio

Stephen Price

Following the release of ‘Canu Cloch’ in April, Martha Elen has shared her second single, the gorgeous and soothing ‘Eilio’, out today (Friday 29 August).

Recorded over a couple of days — and several cups of coffee — ‘Eilio’ came to life at Sain Studios, north Wales in May 2025.

“For this second single, we wanted something a bit fuller and more unexpected,” says Martha. “’Eilio’ carries a slightly heavier energy. We really enjoyed putting this one together.”

“The A470 has been a big part of my life lately,” she adds. “I’ve moved back home from Cardiff, but I still feel the need to keep one foot in the city. I’m not sure where I really belong, but when I’m with friends up in Eryri, everything south of Dinas Mawddwy disappears from my mind. After one of those afternoons, the song just developed naturally.”

Gigs

Joining Martha on ‘Eilio’ are Gethin Elis (bass), Iestyn Jones (drums), Samantha Grace (pedal steel), and Jack Boles (guitar). The track was produced and mixed by Aled Hughes at Sain Studios.

After a debut performance at Clwb Ifor Bach supporting Sŵnami and Cyn Cwsg, Martha’s second gig was over at Llofft, Y Felinheli supporting Ynys, before playing alongside Mellt and Griff Lynch at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau.

Since then, it’s been a busy summer of gigs for Martha, including standout performances at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham and at the Green Man Festival, where she played on the Settlement Stage, curated by Klust and Sain.

