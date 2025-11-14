Massive ’90s band added to Blackbird rock festival bill at Cardiff Castle

The Blackbird Festival has added a new name to its ever-expanding line-up – ’90s rock trailblazers Bush.

Grammy-nominated rock legends BUSH are the final act to be announced for ALTER BRIDGE’s inaugural BLACKBIRD FESTIVAL, taking over TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday June 27.

BUSH complete a monumental lineup led by global rock heavyweights ALTER BRIDGE, with very special guests Skindred, Florence Black and Cardinal Black — promising a landmark day of high-voltage live music in the heart of Wales.

It’s been more than three decades since BUSH first exploded onto the rock scene — a journey that’s taken them from breakout anthems like Glycerine and Machinehead, to their latest studio album, I Beat Loneliness, released earlier this year.

Led by Gavin Rossdale, Chris Traynor, Corey Britz and Nik Hughes, the London-formed band have sold more than 24 million records, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance for their 1996 hit Swallowed, and racked up 28 consecutive Top 40 hits.

With 1.1 billion streams and a legacy spanning generations, BUSH continue to define modern rock.and are hailed by Rolling Stone as “post-grunge at its best.”

Fresh from a sold-out North American tour, BUSH are gearing up for a massive 2026, performing across Europe and the UK – including their landmark appearance in Cardiff next summer.

Launching their own festival marks a key moment for ALTER BRIDGE – not just as a celebration of their legacy, but as a bold step into curating their own live experience, bringing together a handpicked lineup of artists and connecting with fans in a whole new way.

With more than two decades under their belts, ALTER BRIDGE continue to carve their name deeper into rock history. Known for their thunderous live shows, searing dual guitars, and unforgettable melodies, the Florida-formed four piece – Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitar), Mark Tremonti (guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums) – have played to millions worldwide and earned a reputation as one of the most consistent and respected names in modern rock.

Now, after more than seven years away from Welsh stages, they’re coming back with something big.

Joining ALTER BRIDGE as very special guests will be SKINDRED, the unstoppable Welsh heroes whose unique blend of metal, reggae, punk and riotous energy has made them a live favourite across the globe.

Also set to perform are rising Welsh powerhouse trio FLORENCE BLACK, known for their heavy-hitting anthems and gritty, melodic swagger, and the soul-infused, arena-ready sounds of CARDINAL BLACK, whose star continues to rise at rocket speed.

Blackbird Festival, featuring Alter Bridge, Skindred, BUSH, Florence Black, Cardinal Black join The Streets, McFLY, Skunk Anansie and Garbage, MIKA, Two Door Cinema Club, Billy Ocean, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Ethel Cain and David Gray among the headline announcements for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Tickets are on sale now via blackbirdfest.com and ticketmaster.co.uk