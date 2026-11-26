Nation.Cymru staff

An indoor play and climbing centre in Cardiff which has been welcoming families for three and a half years has announced it is to close early next year.

Fun HQ, based at Vindico Arena in Cardiff Bay, has confirmed it will close its doors for the final time on Sunday, January 3 2027.

However, the business has hinted at an exciting new chapter, revealing plans for a brand new concept at a different location in 2027.

The announcement was made in a statement published on the Fun HQ website, thanking visitors and staff for their support over the years.

The statement reads:

“After three and a half wonderful years, we announce that Fun HQ at Vindico Arena will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday, 3rd January 2027.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has visited and supported Fun HQ over the years. It has been a pleasure welcoming so many families and creating countless fun-filled memories along the way.

“A special thank you also goes to our fantastic team, whose hard work, enthusiasm and dedication have played such an important part in making Fun HQ a special place.”

Fun HQ first opened in 2023, bringing a large indoor playground and climbing experience to the Welsh capital.

The attraction quickly became a destination for families looking for indoor activities, offering children the chance to explore, play and climb in a purpose-built environment.

Despite the closure announcement, Fun HQ has encouraged families to make the most of the remaining weeks before the venue shuts.

The statement continued:

“But the fun isn’t over just yet!

“There’s still plenty of time to join us for one last play or climb before we close. Our team looks forward to welcoming you over the coming weeks and making our final days just as memorable.

“Thank you for being part of the Fun HQ journey!”

Details of the proposed new concept have yet to be revealed, however the announcement suggests this may not be the end of the Fun HQ story.

The business has teased “new and exciting times” ahead, with a new location planned for 2027.

Further information about the new venture, including its location and opening date, has not yet been announced.

Families wishing to visit Fun HQ at Vindico Arena for one final play or climbing session can find further information on the attraction’s official website HERE