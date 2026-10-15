Massive festival of food unveiled for Christmas at Bute Park

Nation.Cymru staff

Along with its enchanting illuminations, award-winning light trail Christmas at Bute Park this year boasts an impressive range of street food and bars, giving visitors even more ways to enjoy the festive season.

Foodies visiting Bute Park during the festive season will be able to enjoy tasty festive bites alongside the festive lights with a stellar line-up of food traders.

Beyond the magical trail, which is called The Spirit of Christmas at Bute Park for 2026, the Christmas village offers a fantastic culinary experience, with a wide variety of street-food vendors and festive bars, making it the perfect place to soak up the festive atmosphere.

This year’s traders will include:

Cotswold Cattle Co: Delicious smash burgers crafted with pasture-fed native breed beef with proper cheese, beef dripping onions and buns using locally grown regenerative flour.

Hash and Dash: A huge favourite at last year’s trail, it will be serving up fully loaded hash browns with all the tasty toppings, including festive specials such as Turkey & Trimmings, Merry Maple Mushrooms, and Brie with Pancetta.

Chicken Hut: The Chepstow company will be serving delicious fried chicken crispy boneless chicken tenders and thighs paired with house sauces and toppings with seasoned fries. Combining indulgent comfort food appeal with high-volume throughput, it offers a versatile, crowd-pleasing savoury option.

Frico Pizza and Loaded Fries: Delivering hot, fresh hand-stretched pizzas, alongside loaded fries, Frico brings indulgent street-food favourites to the event line-up. Their simple, high-demand menu guarantees tasty treats.

Yorkshire Pudding Wraps: Serving ultimate winter comfort food, iFeed delivers giant loaded Yorkshire pudding wraps alongside gourmet festive hot dogs. Blending traditional roast dinners with fast-casual street food, their menu offers a crowd-pleasing experience for festive nights.

Mac and Cheese: This is not your regular mac and cheese – choose toppings that include BBQ pulled pork, bacon and cheese or vegan-friendly chicken.

Cookie Dough and Coffee: Warm, sweet, and gooey cookie dough, freshly made pancakes, milkshakes, and hot drinks. Yum.

Crumble & Custard: If you want to warm up with a hot drink and a sweet crumble, this is the place to head to. Think apple crumble and custard and comforting sweet treats at their best.

Each stall will offer a selection of vegan and vegetarian choices.

This year, for the first time, visitors will step into a magical festive adventure where they must help keep the Christmas Spirit alive by journeying through four enchanting realms: Joy, Wonder, Hope, and Magic.

They will be able to enjoy installations including Colossal Christmas – a supersized Brussels Sprout Christmas tree, complete with enormous crackers and twinkly lights, Rainbow Ribbons – a rainbow tunnel with an overhead UV canopy of colour and Cosmic Canopy – a starlit passageway with Father Christmas and his reindeer soaring across a sky full of twinkling constellations.

Guests can also make a Christmas Wish at the Garden of Wishes and boogie at the Disco of Dreams, with festive feel-good classics to end the trail in style.

Choir performances will also add to the festive spirit, and two inclusive evenings for neurodiverse guests will offer reduced audience capacity and reduced audio volume.

Tickets are available at https://christmasatbutepark.com/

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