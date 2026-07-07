Massive fun park returns to Cardiff Bay with record-breaking attraction

One of Cardiff’s biggest summer attractions returns to the Welsh capital this summer bringing thrilling rides, family entertainment and UK’s tallest travelling Drop Tower ride to the waterfront.

Running throughout the summer holidays, the popular Cardiff Bay fun park will once again transform the space between Mermaid Quay and the Wales Millennium Centre into a family-friendly destination packed with attractions for all ages from July 18 to August 31.

For those with ahead for heights new this year is Sky Fall, the tallest travelling drop tower in UK.

Standing at a staggering 80 metres high, the ride slowly lifts a rotating 360-degree gondola to the very top, giving riders breathtaking panoramic views across Cardiff, South Wales and the Bristol Channel before plunging them back to earth at speeds of more than 75mph.

Thrill seekers will find all their favourites, such as the Dodgems, Funhouse, Runaway Train, Water Walkers, and more, while younger children can enjoy rides with a suitably slower pace. The whole family can try their luck at the many game stalls with a chance to win massive cuddly toy prizes.

The fun doesn’t stop with the rides either. Families can try their luck at the many traditional game stalls, with giant cuddly toys waiting to be won, before taking a break to enjoy the programme of free entertainment taking place throughout the day.

When it’s time for a breather, take a seat for the packed programme of free family entertainment. Expect exciting magic shows, princess sing-a-longs, character meet and greets, and more.

If you need to refuel, ready for more fun, make sure to sample the selection of sweet and savoury takeaway treats on offer.

Opening Times:

Sunnday to Thursday from 11:00 to 20:00

Friday and Saturday from 11:00 to 21:00

Funfair Attractions:

Fun House

Runaway Train

Bungee Trampolines

Water Walkers

Dodgems

Children’s Rides

Family Game Stalls

Further Information:

Opening times subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances such as extreme weather conditions.

Well behaved dogs are welcome on site but must be kept on a lead at all times.

No alcohol is permitted within the event site.

Card and cash accepted at individual attractions at the event.