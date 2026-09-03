Massive Irish rock act is first band announced for next year’s Cardiff summer concerts

Amelia Jones

Fresh from their huge headline performance at Reading Festival, Fontaines D.C. have been announced as the first act for Blackweir 2027 in Cardiff.

The Irish rock band will kick off their UK outdoor shows in the Welsh capital on 29 June 2027, bringing their acclaimed live show to Blackweir Fields as the venue prepares for another major summer of live music.

The announcement comes just days after Fontaines D.C. delivered one of the standout performances at this year’s Reading Festival, where they headlined the Friday night. The band are currently gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, due later this year.

Their Cardiff appearance will be a major homecoming-style moment for Welsh fans, with the band having built a huge following in the UK since emerging from Dublin’s post-punk scene.

Fontaines D.C. have become one of the biggest alternative rock bands in the world, with their atmospheric, guitar-driven sound helping them move from underground favourites to festival headliners.

The support acts announced for the show are rap singer Little Simz and post-punk band Viagra Boys.

Blackweir, set in Cardiff’s Bute Park alongside the River Taff, launched as a major new outdoor concert destination in 2026, with the site capable of holding up to 35,000 people.

This year’s live music events raised £10,000 for charity, with the money being donated to support local causes and communities.

Over five nights more than 160,000 fans attended a series of huge concerts headlined by rock legends The Cure, vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi and GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Pitbull.

Now, with Fontaines D.C. confirmed as the first name for 2027, anticipation is already building for what could be another huge summer for live music in the city.

Tickets for the Fontaines D.C. show are expected to be highly sought after, with further Blackweir 2027 announcements set to follow.

Tickets for the five new 2027 shows go on sale on Thursday September 10 at 10am BST. An artist pre-sale starts on Tuesday (September 8), and those who have already pre-ordered the new album will get automatic access.

You can find tickets here.

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