Massive new car park finally opens in Cardiff Bay

The highly-anticipated replacement for the Mermaid Quay car park has now officially opened.

The brand-new multi-storey car park will provide 679 parking spaces and is designed to improve access to one of Wales’ most popular waterfront destinations, which attracts millions of visitors each year.

The car park was originally expected to open in April but is now finally complete and welcomed its first motorists over the weekend.

Among the new features are 33 accessible parking bays, 29 parent and child spaces, and a dedicated cycle hub with capacity for up to 70 bicycles.

The development also introduces ticketless entry and cashless payment systems, helping to streamline the parking experience for visitors.

Alongside its practical features, the new car park includes wildlife-friendly green spaces and a large mural inspired by Cardiff Bay, helping to create a more welcoming arrival point for visitors.

The project has been delivered with support from construction company Goldbeck Group, design practice Studio Response and artist Aidan Myers.

The investment forms part of wider improvements taking place across Cardiff Bay in recent years. It follows extensive public realm refurbishment works aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and strengthening the area’s appeal as a destination for leisure, tourism and events.

Open 24 hours a day, the new facility is expected to play a key role in supporting visitor numbers throughout the summer months providing a significant boost to accessibility for residents and tourists alike.