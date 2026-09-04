Massive new toy store to open at Wales’ biggest shopping centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A massive new toy store is set to open in the Welsh capital after making a move across the city centre.

Currently operating at Queen’s Arcade, popular toy retailer The Entertainer is set to move to larger premises at Wales’ biggest shopping centre.

The new store which will be 25% larger than its existing Cardiff city centre location gives the store a prime location at St Davis Cardiff in time for the busy Christmas sales period.

No date for the opening of the new store has yet been set, but St David’s has teased the arrival of The Entertainer at its new home on its social channels.

The shopping centre said the retailer is “getting ready to open its doors” and has encouraged shoppers to keep an eye on its social media channels for confirmation of the opening date.

The Entertainer is one of the UK’s best-known toy retailers, selling a range of branded indoor and outdoor toys, arts and crafts products, electronic games and costumes.

Its move to a larger unit at St David’s will give the retailer additional space in the heart of Cardiff city centre.

Further details, including the official opening date, are expected to be announced soon.

While we await more news, St Davids Cardiff has announced a competition to win a LEGO Harry Potter prize bundle worth over £700.

A post on the shopping centre’s Facebook page reads:

Calling all Harry Potter fans ⚡ fancy bringing a little bit of magic home with you? 🪄

We’ve teamed up with LEGO® to give one lucky PLUS+ Member the chance to win an incredible LEGO Harry Potter™ prize bundle worth over £700, including the brand new Ministry of Magic™ – Collectors’ Edition set 🧙‍♂️

Join PLUS+ and enter here: https://bit.ly/4yezWEU

Entries close on 13th September 2026. T&Cs apply: https://bit.ly/3T1EQWO

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