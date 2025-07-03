Massive Oasis drone display appears above Principality Stadium

Ahead of Oasis Live ’25 launching in Cardiff on Friday, 4th July, a secret one night only visual presentation was staged directly above the Principality Stadium.

Starting at one minute to midnight hundreds of buzzing drones were launched from inside the Arms Park where they formed a giant Oasis logo in the night sky.

Yesterday afternoon local media were tipped off that something special was going to take place at the stadium late on Wednesday night and a smattering of people gathered around the Holiday Inn on Castle Street and alongside the Taff to get the best view of this startling display.

And it really was an extraordinary sight, with late stragglers from the Alanis Morissette concert in Blackweir getting their second visual feast of the night.

The giant logo could be seen from two miles away where one person dubbed it the Oasis bat signal.

It was an extraordinary display.

If Oasis are as impressive at their comeback shows on Friday and Saturday in the Welsh capital then we’re all in for a treat.

Check out all the latest Oasis stories on Nation Cymru HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

