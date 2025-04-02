Massive open-air comedy festival is returning to Wales

A popular open-air comedy festival is returning to Wales this summer headlined by two of the UK’s biggest stars

The Festival of Comedy will see headline performances from Chris McCausland and PauL Smith.

Previously held at Tredegar Park, the event takes place on Sunday, 3rd August with two sessions of comedy at Coronation Park in Newport.

The early afternoon lineup is headlined by Chris McCausland with support from Andrew Maxwell, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jon Long and Marcus Brigstocke.

McCausland is the world’s first blind professional comedian who has rocketed to stardom after his incredible performances on Strictly Come Dancing. He is a regular on TV appearing on such popular shows as Would I Lie To You?, Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News For You.

The late afternoon show is headlined by the Scouse gagsmith Paul Smith, fresh from headline shows at Cardiff Utilita Arena. Support comes from Eshaan Akbar, Lori Smith, Rob Thomas and some surprise special guests.

Online videos of Paul Smith roasting his audience members have made him a stand-up comedy star. He’s now able to fill arenas and has recently headlined the launch of the UK’s biggest comedy club, on home turf in Liverpool.

Early bird and priority access tickets are available now – with the first 500 tickets priced at £30, and for those wanting to go to both shows a £50 double session ticket is currently available.

