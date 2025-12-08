Massive Ozzy Osbourne mural appears in Welsh town

A stunning piece of street art commemorating the life of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has appeared in a Welsh town.

The mural has appeared on the side wall of Kenny’s Vinyl Vault in Abertillery.

The music shop’s owner Kenny Kendrick wanted to pay tribute to the Black Sabbath’s iconic frontman, who died earlier this year, and launched a crowdfunder to pay for the work.

“The motivation for the Ozzy mural, which we believe might be the first in Wales, came not long after his passing in July,” Kenny told the South Wales Argus.

“We always said that it would be a sad day in the Kendrick household when he dies. Ozzy was like a family member, a friend and a mentor.”

Kenny explained how the rock star had a profound effect on his life.

“I taught myself how to play the drums and was a member of three signed bands and played with heroes of mine,” he said.

The crowdfunder for the mural, which has been created by valleys’ street artist Walls by Paul was funded in less than a day.

Kenny added: “We were gobsmacked. The mural is now a community project, owned by the community of Abertillery and beyond.”

It’s been a tough assignment for artist Walls by Paul who has been battling the elements to get the work finished.

Posting on his Facebook pagem he said: “I’ve been battling the weather on this, getting bits done any available time I had, as the week that I had booked in for it could have been a washout. Turns out that was the right decision to make. I have a little more to do on it. Some text, and text is actually more difficult than hands and faces, that will be done this Wednesday.”

The artwork has quickly gained traction with Ozzy fans, some of whom are set to visit the town when it’s finished, prompting hopes that the artwork could become something of a tourist attraction.

The street art has already gained support from former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, who provided a video of support to the project.

It’s hoped the mural will be finished by December 13, when Abertillery will welcome the Mari Lwyd to the shop and town centre for the Welsh tradition of singing the Mari song and listening to the story of Rhiannon from the Mabinogi.

Kenny said: “Weather permitting, it is hoped that the mural can be completed by 13 December.

“A joint celebration with the completion of the mural is planned.”