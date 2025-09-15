Massive sports bar with ‘largest outdoor screen’ to open in Wales this month

A ‘state-of-the-art’ flagship sports bar with a giant screen is to open in the Welsh capital this month.

Ludo is opening a 700-cover flagship Sports Bar in the city centre, which will have a beer garden featuring Cardiff’s largest outdoor UHD wall screen, as well as a fully retractable roof.

The sports bar company describe the opening as “their most ambitious site yet” with live music, premium live sport screenings, freshly prepared food, craft drinks and local beers, as well as interactive darts and basketball.

The first LUDO opened in Bath in May 2023, followed by Exeter in 2024, with the upcoming opening of Cardiff marking the brand’s largest and most ambitious site to date.

LUDO Cardiff is opening on September 25 at 117 St Mary Street promising something for everyone.

The menu will include gourmet burgers, wood‑fired pizzas loaded with classic toppings and sticky wings with signature sauces. For the table or large groups, there will also be generous sharing platters.

LUDO will also serve Sunday roasts alongside a drinks menu of local craft beers alongside classic cocktails, premium wines, and seasonal specials.

In the beer garden, customers will be able to play basketball while indoors there’s interactive darts and live screenings of sport.

But the venue is keen to point out it’s not just sports that LUDO Cardiff is offering, it will also host a regular programme of live bands, acoustic sessions, and comedy nights, ensuring a truly multi-purpose venue.

Ed Martin, CEO of LUDO Sports and Live Lounge said: “We’re bringing a venue to Cardiff that combines the atmosphere of live music, the spectacle of sport, and the energy of a buzzing social scene – and that’s exactly what LUDO delivers.

“With the city’s biggest outdoor UHD screen, a year‑round beer garden with a retractable roof, and a line‑up of incredible food, drinks, and entertainment, this flagship venue will redefine nights out in the city.”

Kevin Georgel, CEO of St Austell Brewery, joint venture partners in LUDO commented: “We are extremely pleased with the continued growth and success of LUDO Sports and Live Lounge and are excited to be opening our next venue in Cardiff, a city well known for a great night out.

“LUDO Cardiff will be our boldest and most ambitious opening to date, reflecting our confidence in the LUDO proposition and the future growth potential of the business.

“We wish Ed and his team well as they launch LUDO Cardiff, and we look forward to supporting him and the team in creating this new and exciting flagship venue in the heart of the city.”

