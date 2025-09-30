Massive town centre food and drink festival to be held this weekend

Thousands of visitors are expected for one of the biggest town centre food and drink festivals in Wales.

The annual Neath Food and Drink Festival will be back in Neath Town Centre on Friday, October 3rd and Saturday, October 4th, 2025 (10am – 5.30pm each day).

Organised by Neath Port Talbot Council and characterised by the aroma of sizzling street food and the sound of music, the festival has become a firm fixture in the Neath Town Centre calendar of events.

Organisers are inviting visitor to join them for two days of food, drink, entertainment, community, culture and creativity at the end of this week.

A sizeable list of exhibitors lined up for this year’s festival includes:

The award-winning Toca Vida Gin which takes its name from the Spanish for ‘touch life’ and is distilled in the lush countryside around Hensol Castle.

Mac Daddies offers macaroni and cheese dishes with toppings including hot pulled meats, truffles and even gold.

Popty Cara, established in 1993 is a home-made cake company based in the Pembrokeshire National Park with offerings including Black Sticky Gingerbread, Ralph’s Cider Cake and Bara Brith.

Also at the festival will be Llanelli based Harry’s Hog Roast and Caterers which provides hog roasts and barbecues for events, wedding and parties and Cwm Deri Wines and Liqueurs whose produce comes from a beautiful estate centred around a mature vineyard producing several tonnes of grapes each year.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “With food and drinks from Neath Port Talbot, across Wales and further afield this festival is one of the many regular events which fill the streets of Neath.

“Since starting in 2009, the Neath Food and Drink Festival has become one of the most anticipated events of its kind

in Wales, drawing crowds of more than 20,000 visitors each day and I can’t wait to try some of the delicious treats.”

For more information about the festival, including parking and roads, click HERE