Matt Willis heads to south Wales for new docuseries

A new BBC docuseries fronted by musician and presenter Matt Willis will head to south Wales to explore addiction and help to revolutionise the way the UK thinks about recovery and rehabilitation.

The new three-part series, Matt Willis: The Recovery project will document Matt embarking on a deeply personal journey to develop a bold new pilot scheme designed to help give those in recovery a second chance, find meaningful employment and challenge the stigma around addiction.

Matt Willis, who has openly battled his own addiction to drugs and alcohol for over a decade, said: “I know what it’s like to say I am a drug addict, and the stigma that comes with that.

“I know what it’s like to go to rehab, I know what it’s like to relapse and I know what’s it’s like to be given a second chance.

“Because of that I’ve wanted to do a project like this for a long time. This is an exciting and ambitious chance to help others rebuild their lives and change the way we think and talk about addiction and recovery.”

Rebuilding lives

With England and Wales currently battling record levels of drug-related deaths, this compelling new series follows Matt as he travels across South Wales to communities facing some of the highest number of deaths from drug and alcohol misuse in Wales.

Along the way, he’ll meet experts in recovery and work in partnership with substance use charities already working in those communities to explore how employment, purpose and community can play a vital role in rebuilding lives, whilst sparking bold conversations around how we support recovery in the UK.

Catherine Catton, Head of Commissioning, Factual Entertainment and Events, said: “When you meet Matt, you see how deeply committed he is to helping others through recovery, and – through his own experiences – shining a light on the brutal reality of addiction.

“It’s a real privilege to follow Matt as he tries to bring this unique project to life, aiming to transform the lives of recovering addicts while trying to create something with genuine legacy – not just for those involved, but hopefully a framework that could be adopted across the UK.”

Groundbreaking

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “This is set to be another groundbreaking series from the brilliant team behind Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams.

Matt Willis’ fierce passion to tackle some the big issues caused by addiction is the driving force behind this ambitious project, and we’re looking forward to documenting his journey every step of the way.”

Sam Grace, Head of South Shore Wales, said, “This is a great opportunity for the team here at South Shore Wales to tell a really important Welsh story that will resonate across the UK.

“We’re really excited to be working with the BBC on a series that will see Matt challenge perceptions on addiction and show how a town in Wales can support those most in need.”