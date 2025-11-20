Matthew Rhys and Caryl Parry Jones celebrate launch of new musical

Today, on World Children’s Day, actor Matthew Rhys joined singer-songwriter and composer Caryl Parry Jones to launch a new musical, Calon, with a call to Welsh youth to get involved.

Developed by the Urdd’s Theater Company (Cwmni Theatr yr Urdd) in association with Theatr Cymru, Calon was announced during a special event at St Fagans National Museum of History.

During the event, Matthew reflected on his early experiences with the Urdd and spoke with Caryl about the creative journey to develop Calon, a vibrant, contemporary musical featuring her most beloved songs from the past 40 years, including Shampw, Space Invaders and, of course, Calon.

Calon will be the largest production staged by the Urdd’s Theater Company since its relaunch during Urdd Gobaith Cymru’s centenary year in 2022, made possible with support from the Welsh Government.

A cast and crew of 100 young people aged 15 to 25 is expected to perform the show at the Donald Gordon Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, in August 2026. The call is now open for young people to register their interest.

The production is being staged in partnership with Theatr Cymru, bringing together creative expertise and a shared belief in nurturing young talent across Wales. Rhian Blythe, Theatr Cymru’s Associate Director, will use her extensive experience as Calon’s director.

Matthew Rhys said: “The Urdd gave me an incredible foundation as a young actor – my first stage, the confidence to perform and the chance to learn by doing.

“While the impact of artistic experiences on children and young people’s wellbeing can’t be easily measured, I can say with certainty that it’s far-reaching. Opportunities like those offered by the Urdd’s Theatr Company can be rare these days.

“The arts should be open to everyone, so thank you to the Urdd for enabling more young people than ever to access invaluable experiences like this.

“If you’re a young person passionate about singing, acting or creating, I encourage you to join the cast of Calon. This is a chance to be part of something special.”

Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford MS said: “The Urdd works hard to empower young people to use Welsh confidently in their everyday lives. Creative and performance opportunities like Calon are a brilliant way to nurture talent, build confidence, and deepen cultural connection.

“I’m proud that as a government we continue to support initiatives like the Urdd’s Theater Company, which open the door to high-quality artistic experiences for young people across Wales.”

Llio Maddocks , Director of the Arts at the Urdd added: “Launching Calon on World Children’s Day is a powerful reminder of how the arts can unlock potential in young people. Theater offers more than a stage – it’s a space to build confidence, express identity and develop lifelong skills.

“We’re extremely grateful to Matthew Rhys for sharing his passion for the arts with our young members today, to Caryl for her artistic vision, and for Theatr Cymru’s creative partnership in bringing Calon to the stage.

“We also wish to acknowledge the Welsh Government’s continued support of the Urdd’s Theater Company and ambitious projects like Calon – support that helps ensure the Urdd and the arts belong to everyone.”

Collaborating with Caryl on Calon are singer Non Parry; Movement Director and Choreographer Elan Isaac; and actress, singer and presenter Miriam Isaac.

Steffan Donnelly, Artistic Director of Theatr Cymru, said: “It’s great to be working with the Urdd’s Theater Company to achieve this ambitious vision of a new musical on one of Europe’s biggest stages.

“Caryl and Non have created a unique and mischievous show that celebrates the young people of Wales and this collaboration – with our Associate Director Rhian Blythe directing the show – underlines Theatr Cymru’s commitment to nurture the next generation of Welsh artists and theater workers.”

In addition to performing, young people will have the opportunity to work on all aspects of staging the show, from technical production to costumes and makeup. They will be mentored throughout the creative process by professional artists and backstage crew.

The Urdd welcomes applications from individuals aged 15-25 to join the cast or production team via the website, with tickets for the performances now on sale.