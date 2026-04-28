Matthew Rhys horror-comedy Widow’s Bay earns rave reviews

Matthew Rhys looks like he has a massive hit on his hands if the first reviews of his new horror-comedy series are any measure.

Starring Rhys, Stephen Root, and Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay takes place on an island off the coast of New England. Like many small island communities, Widow’s Bay isn’t a bustling metropolis, with mobile phone service, wifi, and even a stable electrical grid being rarities.

Rhys stars as the town’s mayor, who is determined to make it a thrilling vacation destination, but an otherworldly curse that grips the island gives the residents good reasons to want to keep everyone away.

With the first reviews for the series landing online, Rotten Tomatoes has calculated a rare 100% positive distinction for the series.

Screen Rant‘s Angel Shaw gave the series a 9 out of 10, noting a Stephen King influence, “Creator Katie Dippold presents Widow’s Bay almost like a Stephen King-style collection of chilling New England ghost stories. Just about every horror trope is accounted for, and they are masterfully woven together through the eyes of several of Widow’s Bay’s most quirky residents.”

Over at Mashable, Belen Edwards also shared appreciation for the diversity of the show’s scares, revealing, “In the end, the town of Widow’s Bay is as deliciously odd as the show itself. What begins with a bit of a haunt-of-the-week structure soon evolves into a deeper unraveling of Widow’s Bay’s darkest secrets, as well as the choices that kept them in place.”

The first teaser trailer was last week released for the new genre-bending Apple Original series.

The new 10-episode series will make its global debut with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through June 17, 2026 on Apple TV, with a special two-episode release on Wednesday, May 27.

Blending genuine horror with character-driven comedy, Widow’s Bay features an ensemble cast led by Rhys, Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey. The supporting cast includes K Callan and Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller.

In Widow’s Bay, something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no Wi-Fi, spotty mobile reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed.

He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination.

Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again.

Watch Widow’s Bay on Apple TV from April 29.