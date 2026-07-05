Matthew Rhys tipped for Emmy success after rave Widows Bay reviews

Nation.Cymru Staff

Matthew Rhys’s hit horror-comedy Widow’s Bay is emerging as a surprise Emmy contender after winning widespread critical acclaim.

The Apple TV series follows mayor Tom Loftis, played by Rhys, as he attempts to turn the island off the coast of New England into a tourist destination.

However, despite hopes that Widow’s Bay will become the next Martha’s Vineyard, an otherworldly curse gives the island’s residents, played by Stephen Root, Kate O’Flynn, Kingston Rumi Southwick and Kevin Carroll, among others, good reason to keep everyone away.

Since premiering on 29 April 2026, with episodes released weekly until 17 June, the show has remained one of Apple TV’s most-streamed series according to third-party data, and has garnered praise from critics and viewers alike.

In her review, ‘Widow’s Bay is a mystery comedy worthy of all the buzz – no matter how you watch television’, The Guardian’s Rebecca Shaw said: “In this dire existing-IP-driven remake-riddled landscape, an offering this fresh is the best thing in the world.”

Forbes’ Erik Kain called the show “both hilarious and terrifying”, while GQ’s Tara Ariano wrote that viewers “might never have realised how much you craved seeing Matthew Rhys doing slapstick”.

In another review from Rachel Syme of the New Yorker, she praised “the great Welsh actor Matthew Rhys” as well as the show for “striking a tone that feels genuinely new” and called it “easily one of the best shows of the year.”

On 11 June, a week before the final episode of the first series aired, fans found out that Widow’s Bay has been renewed for a second series.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV, commented: “From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laugh and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew and the entire team have created.

“It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.”

Alongside its five Television Critics Association (TCA) Award nominations, Widow’s Bay is also emerging as an early Emmy contender ahead of the official nominations on 8 July.

Writing for Vulture, Joe Reid said the show appeared well placed for a “boatload of nominations”, arguing that the only thing standing in its way was whether Emmy voters had watched it in time.

While the critic suggested that Outstanding Comedy Series might be its easiest point of entry, The Playlist predicted Matthew Rhys will be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, which would mark his sixth Emmy nomination overall.

Widow’s Bay is available to watch on Apple TV now.