Matthew Rhys to star as legendary editor in new BBC drama

A new BBC drama starring Matthew Rhys will tell the story of one of Britain’s most influential investigative journalists.

Dragon Slayers, a new factual drama exploring the work of Sir Harry Evans, former editor of The Sunday Times, has been commissioned by the BBC.

Rhys, an Emmy award-winning actor from Cardiff, will star as Evans in the six-part series from AC Chapter One and Universal International Studios for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Dragon Slayers is a rollercoaster story, each episode gripping and powerful, written with Pete Bowker’s signature wit and sense of purpose.

“The investigative stories which were broken by Harry and his team carry as much power and purpose today as they did at the time. It’s a real coup that the wonderful Matthew Rhys will star as the iconic Harry Evans.”

In the 1970s, Evans’ Insight team became a byword for investigative journalism and broke some of the biggest stories in UK history, taking on powerful corporations, the legal establishment and often the Government itself.

Their commitment was to the readers of the newspaper and to the truth – often hidden, and sometimes dangerous to find.

They fought for the victims of Thalidomide, unmasking the cover-ups that kept the public in the dark about the scandal, they worked to uncover the truth behind the DC-10 crash – then the world’s worst air disaster, and they faced down treason charges in exposing Kim Philby as one of the most successful spies of the 20th century.

Patrick Spence, Managing Director for AC Chapter One, said: “The generational impact of Harry and his magnificent team acts as a powerful reminder of how much democracy relies on a fearless press, and what would happen if they could no longer shed light where it is most needed.”,

Matthew Rhys added: “At a time when stories of this nature are imperative, I am thrilled to be a part of this show.”

Written by BAFTA award-winner Peter Bowker and directed by Al Mackay, Dragon Slayers will be based on wide-ranging research, published accounts and interviews with those who knew and worked with Harry – including his widow, editor, author and journalist Tina Brown CBE, and the Evans family.

Peter Bowker said: “Telling the story of Harry Evans and the work of his Insight team is both a privilege and a joy. And having Matthew leading the cast is more than we could have hoped for.

“All of us are now united by a desire to honour the passion, doggedness and humour of this remarkable group of people.

“I hope the drama will make us take a fresh look at both journalism and that much maligned decade – the 1970s.”

Tina Brown, acclaimed editor and Evans’ widow, added: “I could not be more thrilled that such a talented and creative team has come together to bring to the screen some of Harry’s most inspiring journalistic achievements at the Sunday Times, and that the brilliant and versatile Matthew Rhys will be playing him.”