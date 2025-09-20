Meet C J Wagstaff, Nation.Cymru’s new poetry editor

As we welcome our new poetry editor Jon Gower has been finding out more about C J Wagstaff, a rising talent on the Welsh literary scene who is willing to lend you the occasional book.

What is the first poem you remember reading?

One of my great grandfather’s poems, none of which were ever published. The one I remember most is ‘Ode on Seeing Land’, which he wrote whilst standing on the deck of a destroyer during WWII.

What was the first poem you wrote?

It was a really terrible poem about a willow tree. It made absolutely no sense. I was probably seven or eight years old.

What inspires your own poetry?

All sorts of things! Memory, nature, weird Wikipedia articles… but also things like

rage, conflict and inequity.

What makes a poem work?

The poems that make me excited render the ordinary in extraordinary ways. They show the reader a new way of looking at something. They’re also very specific in their language. I’m not really interested in grand, empty statements – I’d rather receive the same message through the intimate details.

Who are your favourite poets and types of poetry?

Many different poets for many different reasons. For example, I enjoy Sophie Robinson and Kandace Siobhan Walker for their innovative poetry, Patricia Smith for her strong and distinctive voice and Jay Bernard for imagery that makes you gasp. I don’t have a favourite type of poetry – I love any poem that is doing something unique.

How would you describe the poetry scene in Wales at the moment and what helps it work?

Wales is full of writers and readers, but sometimes the scene can feel fragmented. Like any community, we can get complacent expecting other people to do the work for us. For poetry to keep thriving in Wales, we all need to muck in. Buy the pamphlet, show up to the event, start a book club with your friends. Keep creating spaces where we can celebrate and uphold all the vibrant writing happening in Wales!

Is Dylan Thomas a blessing or a curse?

Both, I think. I got a bit sick of him growing up, in the same way you get sick of a pop artist when you hear them twenty times a day. I think his omnipresence in Swansea has given some people a really narrow idea of what poetry can be. At the same time, his work had a really fantastic musicality to it. It’s no accident that he became such an icon!

What are your plans for Nation.Cymru?

Expect reviews, news and interviews from the poetry world. My aim is to provide a panoramic view of modern poetry. Watch this space!

Which single poem would you take to a desert island and why?

‘The Fish’ by Elizabeth Bishop. This is very cliché, but to me it’s a perfect poem. Bishop makes this huge statement about care and relationality through the singular image of a fish. It’s amazing.

Do you know many poems by memory?

I know most of my own poems, but I don’t like to read them by memory. It’s scary! I’d rather hide behind my notebook.

What are you reading at the moment?

I’m (re)reading Pádraig Ó Tuama’s Kitchen Hymns, which I would implore anyone else to also read. Since we’re friends, you can borrow it.

(Would you like to share a poem of yours with us?)

You can read my latest poem about horses and yearning here.

CJ Wagstaff is a poet, musician, and nonfiction writer living near the sea in South Wales. He is a recipient of the 2024 Nigel Jenkins Award and is currently completing a PhD in creative nonfiction. His work is published in Propel Magazine, Poetry Wales, Buzz Magazine and others.