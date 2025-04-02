Meet the musician dubbed the ‘Welsh Sam Fender’

It’s not difficult to see why people are calling rising star Brook Fox, the ‘Welsh Sam Fender’.

Much like the Geordie star his sweeping widescreen songs and soaring anthemic choruses have the common touch to appeal to the biggest of audiences.

Fender may currently be playing stadiums, but if the three songs that the Welsh musician has released so far are any measure he’s destined for equally-roomy stages.

For now Brook is steadily spreading the gospel, reaching a major milestone in his music career with his latest single, When You Fall, added to the BBC Radio Wales A-List.

Currently a Level 6 Creative Music Technology student at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD), the singer-songwriter from Burry Port, first discovered his passion for songwriting during Covid.

Drawing inspiration from artists such as the aforementioned Sam Fender and Scottish troubadour Gerry Cinnamon, he developed a distinctive sound that blends indie pop/rock with raw, down-to-earth lyricism.

His debut single Time garnered critical acclaim, amassing more than 30,000 streams across 139 countries – leading to features on BBC Introducing and other major media platforms.

Brook said: “Being on the Radio Wales A-list was a massive goal of mine, and to achieve it with this track (When You Fall) has been so special to me. As a songwriter, it’s been great to have my track broadcast to millions across the week.”

Beyond his achievements as an artist, Brook has used his academic studies to explore the evolving landscape of music marketing. As part of his Level 6 Creative Music Technology research, he critically evaluated traditional versus modern artist development strategies, focusing on the impact of digital tools such as SEO, social media marketing, and advertising.

“Exploring the development of music artists in the digital age allowed me to gain first-hand experience in navigating an oversaturated market,” said Brook. “At first, it seemed daunting, but by utilising short-form content and meta-ads, I was able to make meaningful progress.”

His studies have given him a deep understanding of audience psychology and independent music marketing, demonstrating that artists can build momentum without external funding.

Brook’s career continues to gain momentum, having recently supported renowned Welsh songwriters Maldwyn Pope and Steve Balsamo. With When You Fall marking his third release, 2025 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet, with new music and live gigs on the horizon.

