Meet the weird, wild and wonderful shortlist for Shed of the Year 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

Public voting has officially opened for Shed of the Year 2026, with this year’s shortlist now revealed.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the competition once again showcases the creativity, craftsmanship and personal stories behind Britain’s most imaginative sheds, with entries ranging from artist studios and wartime museums to restored boats, allotment retreats and unique garden sanctuaries.

After reviewing hundreds of entries from across the country, judges have selected the 38 sheds that will now compete for category titles and the coveted overall Shed of the Year crown.

This year’s shortlist highlights just how versatile modern sheds have become. Whether serving as workshops, storage spaces, entertaining areas, creative studios or personal retreats, the entries demonstrate the many ways people are transforming their garden buildings into something truly special.

The 2026 competition features 12 categories, including Eco Haven, Workshop/Studio, Most Colourful Shed, Garden Sanctuary, Cabin/Summerhouse and Regional Winners, reflecting the diversity and innovation of modern shed culture.

Andrew Wilcox, Founder and Head Judge of Shed of the Year, said: “The creativity and passion we’ve seen in this year’s entries has been extraordinary. Even after 20 years of judging the competition, I’m continually amazed by the imagination, craftsmanship and personal stories behind every shed.

“What makes Shed of the Year so special is that no two entries are ever the same. Some are workshops, some are sanctuaries, some preserve local history, while others showcase incredible craftsmanship and ingenuity. The shortlist is a fantastic reflection of the many ways people use and value their sheds, and I can’t wait to see which entries capture the public’s imagination.”

Sam Jenkinson, Head of Marketing and Chief Sheddie at Tiger, added: “It’s been fantastic for Tiger to sponsor Shed of the Year during its milestone 20th anniversary year. The competition has always celebrated creativity, craftsmanship and individuality, and this year’s entries have been a brilliant reminder of just how imaginative people can be when it comes to transforming a garden building.

“The range of entries has been incredibly impressive, from workshops and studios to garden sanctuaries and even the world’s fastest shed. What stands out most is the passion behind each entry and the personal stories that have shaped them. The standard this year has been exceptionally high, and it’s inspiring to see how sheds continue to evolve into spaces that are not only functional, but deeply meaningful to the people who create them.”

Public voting is now open, closing on July 14th, with fans invited to support their favourite entries before category winners and the overall Tiger Shed of the Year 2026 champion are crowned later this summer. To view the shortlisted entries and cast a vote, visit: https://www.readersheds.co.uk/

Sheed of the Year celebrates a spectacular 20th anniversary for the beloved competition, launched by Welshman Andrew Wilcox.

“As a proud Welshman, I am absolutely thrilled to announce that for the first time in two decades, we have three incredible Welsh sheds in the running for the top prize. This milestone anniversary celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship and personal stories behind Britain’s most imaginative garden retreats, but seeing Wales so strongly represented makes this year’s shortlist truly special for me.

“We have had a few magnificent Welsh builds that nearly went all the way in the past, with one of my absolute favourite entries being the remarkable BOATroof shed perched on top of a mountain near Machynlleth. Building on that legacy, this year’s impressive local line-up features two stunning entries from Carmarthenshire: Bakehouse 72 and The Tree House. Joining them is a brilliant entry from Cardiff aptly named The Staying Inn. These brilliant spaces perfectly capture the passion and individuality that every dedicated Sheddie pours into their projects.

“These Welsh wonders are part of a wider shortlist of 38 exceptional sheds selected by the judges from hundreds of entries from across the country. They will be competing across 12 distinct categories, which include everything from Eco Haven to Workshop/Studio, reflecting the true diversity and innovation of modern shed culture.

“Public voting remains open until July 14th. I strongly encourage everyone to head over to the website to support their favourite entries before the overall Tiger Shed of the Year 2026 champion is crowned later this summer.”