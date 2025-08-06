Meet the Welsh contestant on the BBC’s new reality show Destination X

Destination X is a brand new competitive reality format played out over an incredible journey through Europe – a journey where things are not what they seem.

Rob Brydon is the gamesmaster who takes thirteen contributors onboard the X-bus and asks them one simple question – where the X are they? With blacked out windows all they have to do is try and deduce where in the world they are because at the end of every episode they must place an X on a map. Whoever puts their X furthest away from the location is immediately thrown off the X-bus and eliminated from the competition. In the end one walks away with a cash prize of £100,000.

Each of the 10 episodes sees Rob take the adventurers on another incredible leg of the journey – a fantastical trek that turns Europe into a board game with twists and turns around every corner. Epic challenges offer clues to those smart enough to figure them out, but players – and viewers – beware, there are also some red herrings scattered around.

Who will figure out where in the world they really are? And will the players decide to share information or send each other in the wrong direction?

One of those hoping to win the £100K is 42-year-old Welsh surf school director Ben.

Here he guides us through how he approached the contest and why he has what it takes to beat his rival contestants.

Why do you think you’ve been selected out of thousands of applicants?

I have experience and am fairly capable in outdoor activities. Being a surfer, you’re used to dealing with lots of situations very quickly. A lot of my friends define me as affable. I get on with people quite well. I’ve just spent a few weeks in a caravan with my family so can handle confined spaces.

How did you prepare yourself mentally and physically for taking part?

Physically, I’ve just tried to maintain a level of fitness and not push too hard. I didn’t want to get any injuries. Mentally, I’ve been treating it as if I was going to prison. I’ll be cut off from everybody and have got to deal with new people and environments that might be testing and challenging. It’d be nicer to think I’m going to space as an astronaut.

How do you feel about being cut off from the world for such a long period of time?

Being a director of four different businesses, it’s been 16 years since I fully switched off from them all. I have spent time cut off in a desert and a jungle but never for a few weeks at once. I am anxious about my family. That’s one of the things I might struggle with. The longest I’ve spent away from my kids in 10 years is five days, and in that time, I still spoke to them. But I’m looking forward to not having to check my phone and to having real conversations with people.

What do you think it takes to win this show?

Having a level of resilience and a creative mindset and being decisive. I’m a people person so will be looking to gain experience and build relationships through this whole process.

How far would you go to win the £100k and what would you spend it on?

I’m excited to see what I’m capable of in that respect but my whole life I’ve put people first, above money. But there is that conundrum that the communities I support are constantly looking for funding so it would help. There’s a number of accessible bits of equipment I’d like to design and build, and that money would give me freedom to be able to make that happen.

What would surprise other players about you?

I come across like a surfer, individualistic or selfish, but actually I’m hugely interested in education, understanding and supporting people.

What assumptions will other players make about you?

That maybe I’m getting on a bit and physically can’t do it. I’ve had a few breaks over the last few years and I’ve got a big metal plate in my shoulder butI have 20 years’ experience of doing some crazy activities.

Describe yourself in one sentence.

I’m an inquisitive soul who is up for living life and making connections.

What brings out your competitive side?

When I was younger, boxing was my bread and butter which is highly competitive. I moved into team sports as I got older and would do anything to win, put everything on the line. As an adult, it’s more of an intrinsic balancing of who I am. Pushing myself to my limit as opposed to trying to beat other people. It’s helped me develop and I use it as a medium to help other people teach their potential. I am competitive though. I’m not playing for fun.

What scares / excites you most about this challenge?

The ability to relive my youth a little bit and do some fun unknown things. I’m hoping it’s going to be an exciting adventure. I am doing this to show my boys that Dad’s still got it.

Do you have a strategy for how you are going to play the game?

Not to think too hard about it. Sometimes I will overthink things to a point that I come up with the wrong answer. So I want to be myself, have fun with it and try to lead with my gut.

Do you think you’ll be good at the challenges and what strengths do you think you might bring to them?

If there are any challenges that involve board sports or the water then I can excel. If they’re heavy endurance based I might struggle with old injuries. I can really handle things and do well at any adrenaline based activities or if it has a fear factor.

What’s the biggest adventure you’ve ever been on?

I’ve got myself into some silly situations going all over the world, surfing big waves and doing big cliff jumps and crazy things. But my biggest adventure is being a dad. It’s the scariest adventure for sure.

Destination X is on BBC One Wales at 9pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. You can catch up on episodes on the BBC iPlayer.

