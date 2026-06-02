Mega streaming indie star announces intimate tour of the UK

One of the UK’s most successful indie singer-songwriters has announced an intimate tour of the UK, including a show in Wales.

With a new album ready, the UK tour in the pipeline and a new single Just Begun out now, Jamie Webster looks set to continue his rich vein of form.

It’s been a rollercoaster decade for the Scouse troubadour.

His hit Weekend In Paradise has become a modern folk classic, streaming it’s way to almost 50 million listens, he became the first ever artist to hit No.1 on the UK Official Folk Albums chart right back in 2020, he’s played to 32,000 in one night at Liverpool’s Sefton Park and his much-loved albums, Moments and 10 For The People were both Top 5 hits.

Now he’s poured all this and more into Running Round The Sun – a reflective new album recorded primarily at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Monmouth.

Set for release on Friday, September 4, it marks another standout moment for the indie-folk singer, songwriter, and musician from Liverpool who has risen to fame as a defining working-class voice in the UK music scene.

Initially a former electrician, Webster first found widespread recognition through his passionate Liverpool F.C. fan anthems—most notably his viral hit “Allez Allez Allez”.

Since transitioning into a full-time mainstream artist, his storytelling, politically conscious lyrics, and electric live sets have earned him multiple top-charting UK albums and a massive, loyal following.

Webster’s music blends raw acoustic folk with high-octane indie rock anthems. He regularly addresses everyday life, anti-establishment politics, and blue-collar struggles.

We Get By (2020): His debut studio album which reached the UK Top Ten, anchored by local anthems like “This Place”.

Moments (2022): Continued his upward trajectory, firmly establishing him on the national UK charts.

10 For The People (2024): Reached No. 2 on the official UK Album Charts, exploring themes of community and social justice.

Running Round The Sun (2026): His fourth studio album, is slated for release on September 4, 2026. It is preceded by the reflective lead single Just Begun.

Renowned for his stadium-sized energy in intimate settings, Webster’s gigs function as massive communal sing-alongs.

He performed a monumental headline show to 32,000 people at Liverpool’s Sefton Park, which was captured in a 2025 live EP.

He has made consecutive appearances at Glastonbury Festival (including a standout set on Billy Bragg’s Leftfield stage).

To support his upcoming album, the tunesmith has announced an extensive September 2026 UK Tour focused on intimate venues like the Manchester Academy and The Great Hall in Cardiff.

Jamie’s intimate, 15 date UK Tour includes the following dates:

Sat 5 Sep – Southampton, The 1865

Sun 6 Sep – Bristol, O2 Academy 1

Mon 7 Sep – Cardiff, Students Union

Wed 9 Sep – London, Electric Ballroom

Thu 10 Sep – Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

Fri 11 Sep – Manchester, Academy 1

Sun 13 Sep – Leicester, O2 Academy

Tue 15 Sep – Sheffield, Network

Thu 17 Sep – Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 18 Sep – Hull, University Union

Sat 19 Sep – Newcastle, NX

Mon 21 Sep – Dundee, Live House

Tue 22 Sep – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Wed 23 Sep – Carlisle, The Old Fire Station

Fri 29 Sep – Isle of Man, Villa Marina Royal Hall

To find out more about Jamie Webster and to book tickets for his tour visit: https://www.jamiewebstermusic.com/