Mei Emrys gives a sunny foretaste of upcoming new album

Mei Emrys, the former lead singer of Vanta, has released a foretaste of his upcoming album with new single ‘Mae Hi Isio Bod Ei Hun’ – his first single in two years.

Released via Côsh Records, ‘Mae Hi Isio Bod Ei Hun’ follows previous singles, ‘Allan o’r Suddo’, ‘Bore Sul (Yn Ei Tŷ Hi)’ and ‘Olwyn Uwchben y Dŵr / 29’ – which were released in 2022 and 2023.

‘Mae Hi Isio Bod Ei Hun’ was recorded at Ferlas Studio in Penrhyndeudraeth with producer Rich Roberts.

While the melodious jingle-jangle guitars of the new single resemble Sleeper, The Lightning Seeds and similar Britpop-era indie bands, other elements of the song are inspired by a wide-range of more recent artists, including Yws Gwynedd, Taylor Swift, John Mayer, and Echosmith.

The cover art – which features a recoloured and stylized image of a sunflower – is created by Dion Jones (Alffa).

Upcoming video

The track is set to be accompanied by a special music video created by director, Aled Victor soon.

Over the past two years, Aled has produced videos for some of Wales’ most exciting artists including Alffa, Malan, Ynys, WRKHOUSE, Talulah and Cyn Cwsg.

Collaborating with actress Isabella Colby Browne – who won the Bobi Jones Medal for Welsh learners aged 19-25 at Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2024 – the video will be premiered on Heno on S4C next week.

The extended version of ‘Mae Hi Isio Bod Ei Hun’ will appear on ‘Atlas’, Mei Emrys’ forthcoming solo album, due for release later this year.

Keep up to date with Mei on Instagram and listen to the new single and more on all streaming platforms.

